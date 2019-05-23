Log in
STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
Strategic Equity Capital : Transaction in Own Shares

05/23/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI Number    2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

23 May 2019

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 23 May 2019, Strategic Equity Capital plc (“the Company”) bought 30,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary shares”) to be held in treasury, at a price of 224.29 pence per Ordinary share. 

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 69,858,891 Ordinary shares, of which 5,681,642 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 64,177,249.

The above figure (64,177,249) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary)                         0131 538 1400

Canaccord Genuity Limited                         020 7523 8000

Andrew Zychowski

Lucy Lewis


© PRNewswire 2019
