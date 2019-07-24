Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Strategic Equity Capital PLC    SEC   GB00B0BDCB21

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(SEC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/24 11:35:28 am
226.5 GBp   +0.22%
12:08pSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/19STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/05STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategic Equity Capital : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI Number    2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

24 July 2019

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 24 July 2019, Strategic Equity Capital plc (“the Company”) bought 15,000 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary shares”) to be held in treasury, at a price of 225.50 pence per Ordinary share. 

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 69,858,891 Ordinary shares, of which 6,174,302 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 63,684,589.

The above figure (63,684,589) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary)                         0131 538 1400

Investec Bank plc                                         020 7597 4000

Lucy Lewis

Denis Flanagan


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL P
12:08pSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/19STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/05STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/01STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/28STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/27STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : s) in Company
PR
06/26STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/24STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR
06/21STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/19STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group