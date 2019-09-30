Strategic Minerals : Receipt of Research & Development Related Funding

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

30 September 2019

Strategic Minerals plc

('Strategic Minerals', 'SML' or the 'Company')

Receipt of R&D Related Funding

Strategic Minerals plc (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY), a producing mineral company actively developing projects prospective for battery materials, announces that, on Friday 27 September 2019, the SML group received A$575,000 as a loan recourse to the expected 2019 Research and Development grant/re-imbursement from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), in relation to works conducted at Leigh Creek Copper Mine Pty Ltd ('LCCM').

The loan, which funds a portion of the anticipated 2019 R&D ATO payment, recognises works conducted at LCCM

John Peters, Managing Director of Strategic Minerals, commented:

'The loan against anticipated Research and Development re-imbursement reflects the substantial works being undertaken at Leigh Creek in preparation for restoring full operations in 2020. The receipt confirms our expectation of cash flow from the Australian Taxation Office.'

Notes to Editors

Strategic Minerals plc is an AIM-quoted, operating minerals company actively developing projects prospective for battery materials. It has an operation in the United States of America and Australia along with development projects in the UK and Australia. The Company is focused on utilising its operating cash flows, along with capital raisings, to develop high quality projects aimed at supplying the metals and minerals being sought in the burgeoning electric vehicle/battery market.

In September 2011, Strategic Minerals acquired the distribution rights to the Cobre magnetite tailings dam project in New Mexico, USA, a cash-generating asset, which it brought into production in 2012 and which continues to provide a revenue stream for the Company. This operating revenue stream is utilised to cover company overheads and invest in development projects orientated to supplying the burgeoning electric vehicle/battery market.

In January 2016, the portfolio was expanded with the acquisition of shares in Central Australian Rare Earths Pty Ltd, which holds tenements in Western Australia prospective for cobalt, nickel sulphides and rare earth elements. The Company has since acquired all shares in Central Australian Rare Earths Pty Ltd. In September 2018, the Company entered contracts for the sale of certain CARE tenements identified as gold targets.

In May 2016, the Company entered into an agreement with New Age Exploration Limited and, in February 2017, acquired 50% of the Redmoor Tin-Tungsten project in Cornwall, UK. The bulk of the funds from the Company's investment were utilised to complete a drilling programme that year. The drilling programme resulted in a significant upgrade of the resource. This was followed in 2018 with a 12-hole 2018 drilling programme has now been completed and the resource update that resulted was announced in February 2019. In March 2019, the Company entered into arrangements to acquire the balance of the Redmoor Tin-Tungsten project in Cornwall. This was completed on 24 July 2019

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia and brought the project into limited production in April 2019, with full production expected in 2020.