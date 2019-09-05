Log in
STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC

(SR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/04 09:51:57 am
0.52 CAD   --.--%
08/08STRATEGIC RESOURCES : Announces Initial Akanvaara Vanadium Drill Results
PR
Strategic Resources : Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

09/05/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 5, 2019 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Strategic's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Scott Hicks, Timo Mäki, Michael Moore and Mark Serdan as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing BDO Canada LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, and approving Strategic's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a Vancouver, Canada based mineral exploration and development company that is focused on vanadium projects in Finland and Peru. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/.

To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Scott Hicks"

Scott Hicks, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-resources-announces-results-of-shareholder-meeting-300912975.html

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
