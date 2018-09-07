Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Stratex International plc    STI   GB00B0T29327

STRATEX INTERNATIONAL PLC (STI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Stratex International : Oriole Resources name change indicates return to 'grass roots geology'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

After a year of substantial upheaval, the dust has settled at Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR).

Indeed, the name itself is a move to distance the business as it stands now from its legacy as Stratex International.

There are still a few assets left from the old regime in Turkey and Djibouti, but under new chief executive Tim Livesey, the group has already started to rebuild in new locations.

Prime focus currently is Cameroon, where the junior has an option with local firm BEIG3 over two early-stage gold exploration projects at Bibemi and Wapouze.

Oriole has an earn-in agreement where it will take 90% stakes in the licences by spending US$3.1mln on exploration.

Livesey knows the prospects well, as the option was formerly held by Canadian group Reservoir Minerals, where he was COO until it was taken over in 2016.

Gold district ambition

The aim is to build up a new gold district as that is the way to attract a larger company either to take them over or partner.

So far, he says, its area in Northern Cameroon is relatively unexplored with only artisanal workings so far.

A countrywide geological survey is underway under the auspices of BEIG3 to help build understanding of the resource potential in the country.

Livesey hopes it will confirm what he sees as a mineral belt running through its licences and surrounding areas.

Work plans are for trenching at the Bakassi area of Bibemi and soil sampling and mapping at Wapouze ahead of any drilling.

In Senegal, Oriole is getting a free carry on an exploration programme by IAMGOLD, which can earn-in 70% of the Dalafin prospect for a US$8mln spend.

IAMGOLD started drilling started in June.

Consolidation ahead for junior miners

Livesey told Proactive the aim is to get the company focused back on early-stage work, with the re-naming the final stage of the restructuring.

He says one of the changes will see Oriole focus on new districts, which is higher risk but potentially higher reward.

Dalafin is an existing gold belt, but the company needed a step-back into 'grass roots, bush geology' hence the move into Cameroon.

Livesey also sees consolidation ahead for smaller junior miners in the coming years due to the pressure on costs and Oriole has had discussions over a number of possibilities, though nothing yet close to fruition.

Disclaimer

Stratex International plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 19:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRATEX INTERNATIONAL PLC
09:17pSTRATEX INTERNATIONAL : Oriole Resources name change indicates return to 'grass ..
PU
09/04STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : Results of General Meeting
PU
08/16STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : entering new era as chairman announces retirement
PU
08/16STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting & Company Update
PU
02/26STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : Aforo Resources Investment Update
PU
02/15STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : Hasancelebi and Dogala Exploration Agreement
PU
02/01STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : Corporate Strategy and Proposed Appointment of CEO
PU
01/12STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : First groups of SPM at BHOS complete course
AQ
2017STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : End of Year Update
PU
2017STRATEX INTERNATIONAL : s) in Company
AQ
More news
Chart STRATEX INTERNATIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Stratex International plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATEX INTERNATIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gerry Peter Lacy Addison Non-Executive Chairman
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Christopher Anthony Worcester Independent Non-Executive Director
Bahriv Yildiz General Manager-Turkey
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATEX INTERNATIONAL PLC-44.44%4
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.70%16 130
BARRICK GOLD CORP-28.66%11 576
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-18.10%10 258
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 295
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-26.03%7 657
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.