Strattec Security : Summary ToggleSTRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Declares Quarterly Dividend

STRATTEC SECURITY CORP.
08/22/2018 | 10:07pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (NASDAQ:STRT) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors, at its meeting held August 22, 2018, declared a cash dividend for the Company's 2019 fiscal first quarter of $0.14 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market our products to global customers under the 'VAST' brand name. STRATTEC's history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'planned,' 'potential,' 'should,' 'will,' and 'would.' Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company's operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company's and its customers' products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customers' product recall policies, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reaction to same from foreign countries and costs of operations (including fluctuations in the cost of raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Pat Hansen
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
414-247-3435
www.strattec.com

Source: STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

Disclaimer

Strattec Security Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 20:06:04 UTC
