Stratus Properties Inc. : to Hold First-quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:

Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 10144768

Available Through: June 30, 2020

The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial and multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties, and the operation of hotel and entertainment businesses located in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas.

