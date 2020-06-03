Log in
Stratus Properties Inc. : to Hold First-quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, June 25, 2020

06/03/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2020 financial and operating results before the market opens on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:

Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766

Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10144768
Available Through: June 30, 2020

The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial and multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties, and the operation of hotel and entertainment businesses located in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas.

A copy of this release is available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 30,0 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,46 M - -
Net Debt 2019 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -103x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
EV / Sales 2018 13,6x
EV / Sales 2019 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Stratus Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Armstrong Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erin Davis Pickens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James C. Leslie Independent Director
Michael Daniel Madden Lead Independent Director
Charles W. Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.-44.77%140
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-19.32%35 984
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-17.63%35 339
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-17.78%29 349
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.23%28 575
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.91%27 480
