Stratus Properties Inc. : to Hold Year Ended December 31, 2019 Conference Call on Monday, March 16, 2020

02/19/2020 | 11:02am EST

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its year ended December 31, 2019, financial and operating results before the market opens on Monday, March 16, 2020, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:

Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766

Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 10138992
Available Through: March 21, 2020

The complete earnings release will be available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation and sale of commercial and multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties, and the operation of hotel and entertainment businesses located in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas.

A copy of this release is available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2020
