Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Straumann Holding    STMN   CH0012280076

STRAUMANN HOLDING (STMN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ad-hoc release: Alastair Robertson to join Straumann Group as Head of Global People Management & Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 01:35am EST

Ad-hoc release: Alastair Robertson to join Straumann Group as Head of Global People Management & Development

Basel, 22 January 2019 - The Straumann Group today announced that Alastair Robertson will join the company towards the middle of 2019 as Head of Global People Management & Development and Member of the Executive Management Board. He will take over from Dr Alexander Ochsner, who will transfer to a new senior leadership role within the Straumann Group network.

Over the past two years, Straumann has undergone significant organizational and cultural changes to become a global group of united brands. At the same time, it has established new subsidiaries in six countries and has taken over ten companies. Together with internal growth, these initiatives have increased the Group's global workforce from 3800 to approximately 6000.

Alastair Robertsonis highly experienced executive with an impressive track record in leading Human Resources (HR) teams in large and complex global organizations. His international background and ability to drive organizational transformation and growth - in addition to his strengths in managing complexity, building capabilities, and embedding culture - will be very valuable to the Group as it continues its Cultural Journey and growth strategy to become the global leader in esthetic dentistry.

Mr Robertson served as Chief HR/People Officer and Member of the Executive Board in each of his three previous companies - Kingfisher Plc, Europe's leading home-improvement retailer (2016-present; 79 000 employees), C&A, the global retail company (2014-2016; 50 000 employees), and Panalpina, the global logistics company (2007-2014; 18 000 employees). Prior to this, he spent 11 years with the multinational packaging company Tetra Pak in senior HR positions on several continents. The first seven years of his career in industry were in personnel management, training and development with W.H. Smith and Graham Builders Merchants in the UK.

From 1980 to 1989, he served in the British Military Forces, gaining his Officer's Commission at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. In addition to his military qualifications, he holds an MBA from Huddersfield University and a commendation from IMD Business School in Lausanne. Alastair Robertson is a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Personnel and Development (FCIPD). Born in 1960, he is a British citizen, married, and has three daughters.

Since his appointment as Head of Global People Management & Development in March 2017, Alexander Ochsner has done an excellent job in reorganizing and building the Straumann Group's HR capabilities and skills to support the Group's rapid expansion across geographies and businesses. He joined Straumann in 2012 and very successfully headed the APAC region for four and a half years. With his strong commercial and scientific background, Dr Ochsner will take on a new global challenge, which will be communicated later and in which he will no longer serve on the Executive Management Board.

About the Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Straumann, Neodent, Medentika, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approx. 6000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland.

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 / Fax: +41 (0)61 965 11 01

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communication

Mark Hill: +41 (0)61 965 13 21

Thomas Konrad: +41 (0)61 965 15 46

E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com

Investor Relations

Fabian Hildbrand: +41 (0)61 965 13 27

E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRAUMANN HOLDING
01:35aAD-HOC RELEASE : Alastair Robertson to join Straumann Group as Head of Global Pe..
TE
01/17AD-HOC : Straumann Group set to enter clear aligner market in China
TE
01/15Straumann Group announces leadership succession plan
TE
2018Straumann Group and Nobel Biocare settle patent dispute
TE
2018Straumann partners with Z-Systems to offer the broadest range of ceramic impl..
TE
2018STRAUMANN : 2018 Straumann-botiss YoungPro Award goes to Piero Papi
PU
2018STRAUMANN : sustains strong performance, as organic revenue rises 18% both in Q3..
PU
2018STRAUMANN : The rationale for Straumann Switzerland's initiative to offer custom..
PU
2018INVITATION : Straumann Group 2018 Third-quarter sales report webcast
TE
2018Straumann launches another string of new products at the EAO
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 348 M
EBIT 2018 346 M
Net income 2018 283 M
Finance 2018 173 M
Yield 2018 0,73%
P/E ratio 2018 40,21
P/E ratio 2019 32,44
EV / Sales 2018 8,28x
EV / Sales 2019 7,10x
Capitalization 11 330 M
Chart STRAUMANN HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Straumann Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRAUMANN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 788  CHF
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Gadola Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chairman
Gerhard Bauer Head-Research, Development & Operations
Peter Hackel Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Straumann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRAUMANN HOLDING15.45%11 374
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-1.26%125 437
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.02%117 248
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY7.44%63 620
STRYKER CORPORATION6.89%62 695
ESSILORLUXOTTICA1.68%54 324
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.