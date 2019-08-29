Straumann Group announces two appointments to its Executive Management team

Basel, 29 August 2019 - The Straumann Group today announced two executive management appointments that become effective on 1 January 2020.

Robert Woolley, an experienced manager in large medical device companies, is joining the Group to lead its North American region - taking over from Guillaume Daniellot, who will succeed the current CEO, Marco Gadola, at the beginning of 2020. At the same time, Holger Haderer, who currently heads the Group's largest European subsidiary (Germany), will also join the Executive Management team, as EVP Marketing & Education, taking over from Frank Hemm, who has decided to leave the company.

Experience brought in from a leading medical technology company

Robert Woolley has a strong leadership track record in both large and start-up companies across the United States and Europe. He joins Straumann from Stryker, a leading medical technology company, where he recently headed the ENT business unit. He joined Stryker in 2014 as Managing Director and General Manager of the Neurovascular business in Europe, the Middle East & Africa. Between 2010 and 2014, he headed the European business unit of TriVascular, a medical technology company specializing in vascular repair devices. Prior to this, he spent two years as Director of Business Development at Dow Healthcare and three years in managerial positions at Medtronic in M&A integration, marketing and sales. He began his career in 2000 at Dow Chemical in Technical Sales & Account Management. Mr Woolley is 43 years old. He is an American Citizen and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School as well as a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Brigham Young University.

North America - a key growth region

North America is the Group's second largest region and generated revenue of more than CHF 230 million in the first six months of this year. It delivered organic revenue growth of 19% in Q2, making it the Group's fastest growing region. While this success is due to the hard work and devotion of entire regional staff of more than 1300, the sustained performance is also attributable to the leadership of Guillaume Daniellot, who has headed the Region for almost four years. As announced at the beginning of this year, Mr Daniellot will become CEO of the Straumann Group on 1 January 2020, taking over from Marco Gadola, who will step up to the Board of Directors, pending election at the next AGM.

Fostering continuity through internal talent development

Holger Haderer's career at Straumann spans 13 years, during which he has gained significant expertise in strategic cross-regional marketing & sales as well as in general management. Prior to taking on his current role as Head of Straumann Group Germany at the end of 2016, Mr Haderer spent seven years as Head Marketing & Sales Western Europe, including an ad-interim stint of 14 months as Country Manager of Straumann France. He joined Straumann in 2006 as Head of Marketing & Education in Germany and became Head of Market Management Dental Labs in 2008. He began his career in 1991, in the orthopedics sector with Sulzer Medica and worked his way up through positions of increasing responsibility and reach in product management, marketing and sales. Mr Haderer obtained his degree in Economics from Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW), Germany. He is a German citizen and is 49 years old.

Mr Haderer steps into the shoes of Frank Hemm, who, after 15 years with Straumann, has decided to leave the company. Mr Hemm has made a significant contribution to the company's development and success. He was initially responsible for Corporate Business Development & Licensing before taking responsibility for the Western Europe and Asia/Pacific regions. He was instrumental in building up Straumann's presence in China before joining the Executive Management Board as Head of EMEA & LATAM and then progressing to his current position in 2013.The company would like to thank him sincerely for his many contributions and wishes both him and Messrs Haderer and Woolley every success in their new positions.

