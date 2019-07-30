Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Straumann Holding    STMN   CH0012280076

STRAUMANN HOLDING

(STMN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Straumann Group partners with Korea's leading pharmaceutical corporation to drive international expansion of Warantec dental implants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Straumann Group partners with Korea's leading pharmaceutical corporation to drive international expansion of Warantec dental implants

  • Straumann to provide capital injection to build up Warantec's production and international business
  • Group obtains 33.5% stake and exclusive distribution rights outside Korea
  • Additional strategic brand for markets where Korean implant companies are increasingly successful

Basel, 30 July 2019 - The Straumann Group has entered a partnership with Yuhan Corporation, Korea's leading pharmaceuticals company, to expand the international business of Warantec, an established and respected Korean implant brand, in which Yuhan currently holds a controlling stake.

Straumann has agreed to provide an injection of capital (to be disclosed after completion) to build up Warantec's production and international business. Part of the capital will be used to develop a training academy and a KOL network. In return, Straumann will be granted 33.5% shareholding in Warantec as well as exclusive distribution rights to its products outside Korea.

Warantec has progressively developed its Oneplant implant system over the past ten years to offer clinical reliability together with simplicity and affordability. Its range is available predominantly in Korea through Yuhan's Dental Division, although the company has obtained registrations in Europe, the US and, most recently, in China. It is thus poised for international expansion but needs an established global partner like the Straumann Group to gain the infrastructure, network, marketing and distribution capabilities.

Warantec's Oneplant system includes fully and apically tapered implant designs as well as mini implants and a range of standard abutments designed for simplicity and affordability.

Warantec provides the Group with a Korean brand and approach to compete in markets where Korean businesses are highly successful. It will thus support the Group's strategy to strengthen its foothold in the fast-growing non-premium segment in Asia. Furthermore, the partnership with Yuhan may create a basis for exploring opportunities in areas, where pharmaceuticals and dentistry overlap.

About Warantec

Headquartered near Seoul and founded in 2001, Warantec develops and produces a range of dental implants, which address customer needs for simplicity and affordability. It is currently owned by Yuhan Corporation and approximately 100 dentists. The company employs a team of 30 and was founded in 2001 by a group of dental professors working in university hospital practice. It emanated from a governmental/G7 project in 1995, which involved professors from the National, Yonsei and Catholic Universities in Seoul and aimed at developing a new dental implant system. With its academic background, Warantec has a research focus and has collected data on its products for more than ten years.

About Yuhan Corporation

Yuhan Corporation is a South-Korea-based healthcare company founded in 1926. The company has positioned itself as one of the top pharmaceutical companies in terms of market cap and sales revenue in Korea. The core business consists of primary & specialty care, dietary supplements, household & animal care, and contract manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients. It has a number of subsidiaries and a global presence in the form of joint ventures with the Clorox Company (USA) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA). Yuhan Corporation (000100.KS) is a publicly-listed company traded on the Korean Stock Exchange.

About Straumann

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Neodent, Medentika, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approx. 6900 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

About Straumann in Korea

Straumann is a leading premium brand that continues to grow in the South Korean market, which it entered some 20 years ago. Straumann is an original pioneer of dental implants and many Korean companies have built their business on the foundations that the company laid. Today, South Korea is the one of the most developed implant markets in the world with more implants placed per capita than anywhere else. At the same time, it has become one of the most competitive and Straumann is the only leading foreign implant company to maintain a direct presence there through a dedicated fully-owned subsidiary.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland.

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 / Fax: +41 (0)61 965 11 01

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Mark Hill: +41 (0)61 965 13 21

Thomas Konrad: +41 (0)61 965 15 46

e-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com

Investor Relations

Fabian Hildbrand: +41 (0)61 965 13 27

Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51 (as of 1 September 2019)

e-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRAUMANN HOLDING
01:05aStraumann Group partners with Korea's leading pharmaceutical corporation to d..
TE
07/29STRAUMANN : Invitation to Straumann Group's 2019 half-year financial results con..
PU
06/14Straumann decides not to explore intraoral scanner collaboration with Align T..
TE
04/30STRAUMANN : Vielversprechender Jahresauftakt mit 17% organischem Wachstum im ers..
PU
04/30STRAUMANN : Promising start to the year with 17% organic growth in first quarter
PU
04/30STRAUMANN GROUP : Promising start to the year with 17% organic growth in first q..
TE
04/15INVITATION : Straumann Group 2019 First-quarter sales report webcast
TE
04/09STRAUMANN HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/05STRAUMANN GROUP : 2019 AGM approves all proposals
TE
04/04Dental Consumables Market 2019-2026 Top Key Players - Straumann Holding AG, D..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 1 602 M
EBIT 2019 412 M
Net income 2019 332 M
Finance 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 38,9x
P/E ratio 2020 31,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,94x
EV / Sales2020 6,80x
Capitalization 12 857 M
Chart STRAUMANN HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Straumann Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRAUMANN HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 865,73  CHF
Last Close Price 812,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Gadola Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chairman
Gerhard Bauer Head-Research, Development & Operations
Peter Hackel Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Straumann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRAUMANN HOLDING31.88%12 991
ABBOTT LABORATORIES22.43%154 807
MEDTRONIC PLC13.52%137 536
STRYKER CORPORATION37.37%80 012
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY13.08%68 617
ESSILORLUXOTTICA8.06%57 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group