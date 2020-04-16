Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Straumann Holding AG    STMN   CH0012280076

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/15 11:31:19 am
726.8 CHF   -3.84%
02:11aINVITATION : Straumann Group 2020 first-quarter sales report webcast
PU
04/09STRAUMANN HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/07STRAUMANN GROUP : 2020 AGM approves all proposals
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Invitation: Straumann Group 2020 first-quarter sales report webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 02:11am EDT

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2020

Time: 09:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CET

Straumann will publish its 2020 first-quartersales report on Thursday, 30 April 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Straumann Group Top Management will review the sales performance and will answer participants' questions. The webcast and the following Q&A session will be held in English.

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conference.

Participants intending to ask questions are kindly requested to download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com. Please find the dial-in numbers in the media release as well as listed below; we recommend you to dial in to the conference prior to the scheduled start.

Dial-in numbers

Switzerland and Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international dial-in numbers are available here.

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Straumann Holding AG published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 06:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
02:11aINVITATION : Straumann Group 2020 first-quarter sales report webcast
PU
04/09STRAUMANN HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/07STRAUMANN GROUP : 2020 AGM approves all proposals
TE
04/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Tesla meets expectations
03/27Straumann Holding AG successfully completes placement of a CHF 280 million bo..
TE
03/10PRESS RELEASE : ITI World Symposium 2020 postponed to September 1 – 3, 202..
TE
02/18Straumann finishes 2019 with solid Q4, as full-year organic revenue climbs 17..
TE
02/18STRAUMANN HOLDING : Annual results
CO
02/18STRAUMANN HOLDING : Slide show results
CO
02/13STRAUMANN HOLDING : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 1 671 M
EBIT 2020 404 M
Net income 2020 312 M
Finance 2020 1,48 M
Yield 2020 0,90%
P/E ratio 2020 36,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
EV / Sales2020 6,90x
EV / Sales2021 5,72x
Capitalization 11 531 M
Chart STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Straumann Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 909,06  CHF
Last Close Price 726,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Daniellot Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chairman
Gerhard Bauer Head-Research, Development & Operations
Peter Hackel Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Straumann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG-23.53%11 952
ABBOTT LABORATORIES2.62%160 367
MEDTRONIC PLC-10.80%130 425
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.25%68 479
STRYKER CORPORATION-16.46%64 673
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.5.54%44 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group