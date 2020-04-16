Invitation: Straumann Group 2020 first-quarter sales report webcast

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2020

Time: 09:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CET

Straumann will publish its 2020 first-quartersales report on Thursday, 30 April 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET.

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Straumann Group Top Management will review the sales performance and will answer participants' questions. The webcast and the following Q&A session will be held in English.

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available after the conference.

Participants intending to ask questions are kindly requested to download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com. Please find the dial-in numbers in the media release as well as listed below; we recommend you to dial in to the conference prior to the scheduled start.

Dial-in numbers

Switzerland and Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international dial-in numbers are available here.

