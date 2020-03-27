Log in
Straumann Holding AG successfully completes placement of a CHF 280 million bond

03/27/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Straumann Holding AG successfully completes placement of a CHF 280 million bond

Basel, 27 March 2020 - Straumann Holding AG has successfully completed the placement of a CHF 280 million straight bond which will mature on 3 October 2023. The issue price was fixed at 100.258% and the payment date is 3 April 2020. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to refinance a maturing bond and for general corporate purposes. The issue was managed by UBS Investment Bank and Basler Kantonalbank.

Key facts:

Total amount issued: CHF 280 million

Settlement date: 3 April 2020

Maturity date: 3 October 2023

Issue price: 100.258%

Redemption: 100%

Coupon: 1 % p.a.

Lead Manager: UBS Investment Bank, Basler Kantonalbank

Security number: 53689360

ISIN/common code: CH0536893602

About Straumann

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approx. 7600 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland.

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 / Fax: +41 (0)61 965 11 01

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Mark Hill: +41 (0)61 965 13 21

Jana Erdmann: +41 (0)61 965 12 39

e-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com

Investor Relations

Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51

e-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

THIS INFORMATION IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US PERSONS, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UK OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of articles 652a or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus pursuant to the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. This media release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any bonds.

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #




