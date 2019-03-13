Strauss : Announces Revenues of NIS 8.6 billion and NIS 489 million Net Profit for 2018

Health & Wellness

In 2018 sales of the Health & Wellness division were NIS 2.2 billion, up 5.3% compared to the corresponding period in 2017.

This year, Strauss Dairies continued to launch innovative products in the Pro series as well as others such as Gamadim Squeeze. In 2018 Fresh Foods piloted a health move in which all added fat was removed from hummus, and the ready-to-eat meal series Eat Good was launched. New products included the Tasty Flavors cracker series under the Energy brand, a product based on healthy ingredients such as chickpeas, peas and black lentils.

Fun & Indulgence

Fun & Indulgence sales were NIS 1.1 billion in 2018, up 3.4%. This year, the confectionery and bakery activity was again characterized by diversification and new product launches. The division also implemented an innovative technological move - the removal of aspartame and titanium dioxide from chewing gum. In 2018 the salty snacks company continued the process of reducing the fat and sodium content of its products.

Strauss Coffee

In 2018 organic growth of the coffee operation in domestic currency was 3.1%, with sales rising to NIS 4.0 billion and mainly reflecting growth in sales volumes in Brazil and Israel. In the fourth quarter sales by the coffee company were NIS 1.0 billion, compared to NIS 1.1 billion in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit in 2018 was NIS 418 million, up 6.2%, and the operating profit margin was 10.6%, an increase of 1% compared to last year.

Strauss Coffee's operation in Israel grew 4.8% in the year to NIS 737 million. Activities focused on the launch of additional and stronger flavors in coffee capsules, launch of the Platinum brand and the BeanZ business - fresh coffee beans from farmers around the world with a grinding machine to deliver a fresh coffee experience at home.

In 2018 the coffee business in Brazil continued to break records. The income of Três Corações - Brazil's largest coffee company and a joint venture owned by Strauss Group and São Miguel Holding e Investimentos S.A.- amounted to NIS 2.0 billion (reflecting 50%) in 2018, up 7.3% in domestic currency. However, the appreciation of the shekel against the Brazilian real had a negative effect of NIS 256 million. At the end of December, the company's market share was 27.3% of the Brazilian coffee market, compared to 25.8% in the corresponding period in 2017. Most of the growth was the result of an increase in sales quantities of roast and ground (R&G) coffee. The company in Brazil also markets and distributes coffee capsules and machines under the TRES brand. In April 2018 Três Coraçõesacquired the activity of TapajósIndústria de Café Ltda, retail coffee brands Manaus, Tapajós and Betânia as well as additional products in the R&G category in northern Brazil for approximately NIS 23 million (reflecting 100%).

Domestic currency sales in Russia and Ukraine dropped by 5.9% in 2018, mainly as a result of challenging trade conditions, and amounted to NIS 574 million. Exchange differences - appreciation of the shekel against the Russian ruble and the Ukrainian hryvnia - reduced the company's revenues by NIS 36 million. Sales in Poland amounted to NIS 305 million, similar to the corresponding period last year, but eroded 3.8% in domestic currency. Romania sales in 2018 totaled NIS 221 million, similar to the corresponding period last year; in Serbia, sales increased by 7.6% to NIS 151 million, mainly as a result of positive currency translations of the Serbian dinar into shekels.

Strauss Water

Strauss Water had another outstanding year with sales of NIS 591 million, an increase of 9.2% compared to last year. Operating profit almost doubled to NIS 65 million compared to NIS 36 million in the corresponding period. The increase in operating profit is mainly the result of growth in the customer base and an increase in quantities sold, combined with continued operational efficiency enhancement.

Strauss Water Israelcontinues to grow rapidly, mainly thanks to growth in the number of customers and increased purchases by existing ones. In 2018 the company launched the Maze water filter, a patented product that is unique to Strauss Water and the most advanced of its kind in the world, and replaced the water bars filters for its customers during the year, free of charge.

Haier Strauss Water- In 2018, Strauss Water's joint venture with the Chinese home appliances and consumer electronics giant, Haier, yielded revenues of NIS 562 million in 2018 compared to NIS 491 million in 2017, an increase of 14.4%, mainly as a result of restructuring the sales network in China and a shift to focusing on online sales.

Virgin Strauss Water- In 2018, the Group's water business in the UK in collaboration with Virgin Group launched digital sals channels, including a website, as well as marketing activities via an app and Instagram.

Global Dips & Spreads

Strauss Group's international dips and spreads operation, Sabra in the US and Canada and Obela in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe closed out 2018 with immpressive growth.

Sabra,the Group's dips and spreads joint venture with PepsiCo,had a record year in local currency revenues, which translated into NIS 1.4 billion, up 8.7% compared to 2017, and revenues of NIS 322 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting 9.6% growth (for 100% of the company).Sabra continues to lead the US dips and spreads market with 25.3% market share (IRI figures) and dominates 60.1% of the US hummus market. In 2018 the company focused its operations on hummus and guacamole after divesting of its salsa business. The health trend in the US and the shift to a plant-based diet have contributed to Sabra's business and the company launched new products, including a guacamole spread with toast for breakfast.

Obelawrapped up 2018 with revenues of NIS 166 million compared to NIS 141 in 2017, reflecting 17.9% growth and 19.4% growth excluding foreign currency effects. In the fourth quarter the company's sales amounted to NIS 49 million, up 15.2% compared to the corresponding period last year. The company continues to invest in the penetration into new geographies, and as a result has reported an operating loss of NIS 18 million for the year compared to NIS 21 million in 2017 (reflecting 100%).

The company's market share in Australia continues to grow and is now 42% (IRI figures); in New Zealand, where operations began in 2017, market share is 11.5% (IRI figures). The company initiated activities in Germany during 2017 and has already gained a market share of 7.5% (Nielsen figures).