Strauss : Another round of appointments in Strauss Group

Summing up the series of appointments, Eyal Dror said: 'The round of appointments we are announcing today is a further expression of Strauss's strategy. This strategy is founded on Israel as a strong base for the Group combined with continuous global development, which has enabled us to grow talented managers and promote them to positions outside Israel. The three managers who are being appointed to key positions in the Group today have come a significant way and were major partners to our success in recent years. I am proud to be appointing executives from within the Group and am certain that thanks to their personality, leadership skills and high-level execution, they will lead their respective organizations on to enhanced performance while successfully coping with the challenges of the future.'

Eli Itzkin, CEO of Strauss Dairies for the past 3 years, is being appointed GM of Obela in Western Europe. Eli will be responsible for the operations of the Obela and Florentin brands in Europe, with the goal of strengthening the position of Strauss's joint venture with PepsiCo in the dips and spreads business in these markets and as a driver for continued growth in the future.

[Attachment]

Eli, joined Strauss 22 years ago and was a partner to key moves in a variety of positions he held in the sales division, as CEO of Strauss Fresh Foods and as CEO of Strauss Dairies. In the latter two positions, together with the management team, he led the divisions on to strong performance, while building infrastructure for the long term.

As CEO of Strauss Dairies Eli led the 'Responsible Growth' strategy, thanks to which Strauss has become the fastest growing among the large dairies in Israel, proving that strategy and steering processes in the right direction can be beneficial for consumers as well as for the company. Under Eli's leadership, Strauss Dairies grew their market share across most categories, broadening the product offering to cater to additional population groups, some of which have special dietary needs, and while improving the nutritional composition of hundreds of products.

Raanan Kovalsky, Strauss Israel VP Sales, will be replacing Eli as CEO of Strauss Dairies.

[Attachment]

Raanan, joined Strauss in 1997 as a regional manager in the Sales force. He subsequently held a variety of sales management positions and in 2007 was appointed sales manager in the salty snack division. In this capacity Raanan was responsible for the implementation of PepsiCo's international sales methods and standards, processes that supported significant growth and the division's long-term development.

In 2012 Raanan joined Strauss Israel's sales division and for two years served as trade manager, building infrastructure and solidifying professionalism in this complex system.

He was then appointed Strauss Israel VP Sales.

In the past five years Raanan has led many changes in the division with the aim of aligning it with changes in the market and to prepare it for coming years, achieving impressive business results and strengthening the relationship between the company and the various retailers.

Further to Raanan Kovalsky's appointment, Alon Sherff will be appointed as Strauss Israel VP Sales.

[Attachment]

Alon, started out at Strauss 18 years ago in the sales division, as private market sales and distribution manager. He subsequently held a number of positions in the division, including regional sales and distribution manager, was involved in the setup, deployment and launch of the SAP-SD system, and managed the division's operations HQ.

Ten years ago Alon transferred to the supply chain division, first as logistics manager for refrigerated products, and for the past 7 years as manager of the organizational logistics unit. Alon was responsible for building the logistics organization, among the most advanced in Israel, and together with his management team achieved continuous improvement in the level of service to customers, and particularly in the cost structure, to support the Company's strategy. Alon was a key partner in the construction of the company's logistics center in Shoham several years ago in which he led all aspects of the project, displaying remarkable leadership and professionalism, and mainly, maintaining business continuity. In 2017 Alon transferred to the sales division as manager of refrigerated product sales to the private market, building significant infrastructure for the continuing development of this market.

The changes will take effect in early May. Until then, a thorough overlap process will take place for these significant positions.

For further information:

Osnat Golan Shlomi Sheffer

VP Corp Communications & Spokesperson External Relations Director

052-8288111 050-6208000