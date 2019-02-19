Strauss : Appointment of new VP HR - English

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION The Hebrew version is the binding version

STRAUSS GROUP CEO GIORA BARDEA APPOINTS HILA MUKEVISUIS AS

GROUP VICE PRESIDENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

Mukevisuis will replace Nurit Tal Shamir after 10 years as VP Human Resources and 22 years at Strauss

Giora Bardea, CEO of Strauss Group, today announced the appointment of Hila Mukevisuis as Vice President of Human Resources and a member of Strauss Group management. She will be replacing Nurit Tal Shamir, who has asked to step down after 10 years on the job and 22 years in Strauss Group's HR organization.

Hila, 44, holds an MA in Diplomacy and Security from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Behavioral Science, specializing in organizational behavior, from the College of Management Academic Studies. For the past four years she served as SVP, Head of Global Human Resources at Netafim, which today has 4,300 employees in 110 countries. Before joining Netafim she spent seven years as VP Human Resources at Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and eight years at Amdocs, where she served in a variety of HR management positions.

Bardea: "We believe that the people in the company, its leadership, culture and our way are what have enabled us to accomplish our chosen mission and guarantee success in the long term.

"As we prepare for the years to come, we believe more strongly than ever that the quality of our people, culture and leadership will continue to play a key and growing, more meaningful role in our ability to create and maintain a competitive advantage, build an agile organization with outstanding human capital, and leadership that is able to tailor the organization to the changing environment and growing expectations of our stakeholders.

"Hila brings a background and extensive experience in the management of HR organizations in global companies that have undergone profound change processes following the need to adapt to a changing environment. Her broad experience in working in a multicultural environment will help us to continue to develop the human capital in our group.

"Nurit is responsible for a huge part in shaping Strauss Group's way in the past twenty years, and we are currently reviewing other senior positions to enable us to continue to benefit from her diverse capabilities in the future."

