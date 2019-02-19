Strauss : Givaudan and The Kitchen to Partner to drive innovation in the food sector - English

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION The Hebrew version is the binding version

Givaudan announces partnership with The Kitchen to drive innovation in the food sector

Givaudan, the world's leading flavour and fragrance company, announced today its partnership with leading food technology incubator, The Kitchen, owned by Strauss Group.

Aligned with the Company's culture of open innovation, the partnership with The Kitchen will enable Givaudan to expand its innovation ecosystem further by connecting with Israel-based food entrepreneurs who are contributing to the creation of healthier and sustainable products and solutions.

Givaudan's Head of Science & Technology, Flavours, Fabio Campanile, said: "Our partnership with The Kitchen is the latest example of Givaudan's commitment to address global food challenges. We are thrilled to share our capabilities with entrepreneurs in one of the most dynamic FoodTech ecosystems in the world and jointly develop new technologies and solutions that will shape the future of good and sustainable food."

Jonathan Berger, CEO of The Kitchen, said: "Israel plays an important role in creating innovative food technologies, and our goal at The Kitchen is to nourish promising FoodTech ventures that can disrupt the global food system making it more productive, more affordable, more sustainable, and healthier. Our partnership with Givaudan will provide FoodTech start-ups with a wealth of food science knowledge and sensory expertise to help them navigate challenges in their product development journeys."

About Givaudan

Givaudan is the global leader in the creation of flavours and fragrances. In close collaboration with food, beverage, consumer product and fragrance partners, Givaudan develops tastes and scents that delight consumers the world over. With a passion to understand consumers' preferences and a relentless drive to innovate, Givaudan is at the forefront of creating flavours and fragrances that 'engage your senses'. The Company achieved sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018. Headquartered in

Switzerland with local presence in over 145 locations, the Company has almost 13,600 employees worldwide. Givaudan invites you to discover more at www.givaudan.com.

About Givaudan Flavours

Givaudan's comprehensive knowledge of local flavours, extensive global footprint and strategic

insights enable close partnerships with customers wherever they may be. With a customised approach to product creation, the Flavour Division is a powerhouse of knowledge, innovation and creativity equipped to surprise customers and consumers with fresh, unique ideas and solutions. Givaudan creates lasting flavour and taste experiences that touch emotions across key segments including beverages, sweet goods, savoury and snacks; regardless of product category Givaudan's passion is to make food and beverage products taste delicious. We invite you to 'engage your senses' and learn

more about Flavours at www.givaudan.com/flavours.

About The Kitchen

Founded in 2015 as a part of the incubators program of Israel Innovation Authority, and owned by Strauss Group, The Kitchen is Israel's only FoodTech focused incubator. We address global food challenges by harnessing Israel's renowned innovation eco-system. Some examples of our areas of interest are: Supply chain technologies, efficient food processing, sensors for food safety and quality, prolonged shelf life and reduction of food spoilage, smart packaging, ingredients and products with new health benefits, improved nutritional profiles, reduction of environmental foot prints. Discover more at www.thekitchenhub.com.

