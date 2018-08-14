Log in
Strauss Group Ltd.    STRS   IL0007460160

STRAUSS GROUP LTD. (STRS)
News 
News

Strauss : T-126 Liability Status Report by Payment Dates

08/14/2018 | 11:21pm CEST

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION FROM HEBREW

The Hebrew version is the binding version

Corporation's Liabilities Status Report by Payment Dates

Section 36A of the Securities Law, 1968

Reporting period: June 30, 2018

Following is the detailed corporation's liabilities status by payment dates:

Company Name: Strauss Group Ltd.

A. Debentures issued by the reporting corporation to the public and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

27,893

-

-

-

34,609

62,502

Second year

-

80,589

-

-

-

28,094

108,683

Third year

-

89,887

-

-

-

24,848

114,735

Fourth year

-

89,887

-

-

-

21,184

111,071

Fifth year and thereafter

-

533,244

-

-

-

38,562

571,806

Total

-

821,500

-

-

-

147,297

968,797

B. Private debentures and non-bank credit, excluding debentures or credit extended by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

3,614

11,241

-

-

-

25,882

40,737

Second year

90,358

11,246

-

-

-

23,556

125,160

Third year

90,358

100,140

-

-

-

18,408

208,906

Fourth year

90,358

100,168

-

-

-

9,371

199,897

Fifth year and thereafter

90,358

4,973

-

-

-

3,534

98,865

Total

365,046

227,768

-

-

-

80,751

673,565

C. Bank credit from banks in Israel - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

51,534

79,002

-

-

-

10,371

140,907

Second year

25,767

25,000

-

-

-

5,186

55,953

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

2,593

2,593

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

2,593

2,593

Fifth year and thereafter

25,767

25,000

-

-

-

1,296

52,063

Total

103,068

129,002

-

-

-

22,039

254,109

D. Bank credit from banks abroad - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

E. Summary table of Tables A-D, total bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

55,148

118,136

-

-

-

70,862

244,146

Second year

116,125

116,835

-

-

-

56,836

289,796

Third year

90,358

190,027

-

-

-

45,849

326,234

Fourth year

90,358

190,055

-

-

-

33,148

313,561

Fifth year and thereafter

116,125

563,217

-

-

-

43,392

722,734

Total

468,114

1,178,270

-

-

-

250,087

1,896,471

F. Off-balance sheet credit exposure based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

One-time liability

1,540

164,160

-

657

5,393

-

171,750

Total

1,540

164,160

-

657

5,393

-

171,750

G. Off-balance sheet exposure of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Table F above (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

One-time liability

11,649

329

9,054

365,000

6,327

-

392,359

Total

11,649

329

9,054

365,000

6,327

-

392,359

H. Total credit balances: bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Tables A-D above (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

136

50,159

-

-

17,135

23,875

91,305

Second year

150

40,323

-

-

-

12,849

53,322

Third year

80

77,533

-

-

-

11,507

89,120

Fourth year

-

81,433

-

-

-

9,535

90,968

Fifth year and thereafter

-

223,887

127,653

-

-

18,154

369,694

Total

366

473,335

127,653

-

17,135

75,920

694,409

I. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by the parent company or controlling shareholder and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by the parent company or controlling shareholder (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

J. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation, and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

K. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by consolidated companies and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation which are held by consolidated companies (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

L. (1) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands):

15,957

L. (2) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the consolidated financial statements of the corporation (NIS thousands):

334,847

Disclaimer

Strauss Group Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 21:20:04 UTC
