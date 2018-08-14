Strauss : T-126 Liability Status Report by Payment Dates
08/14/2018 | 11:21pm CEST
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION FROM HEBREW
The Hebrew version is the binding version
Corporation's Liabilities Status Report by Payment Dates
Section 36A of the Securities Law, 1968
Reporting period: June 30, 2018
Following is the detailed corporation's liabilities status by payment dates:
Company Name: Strauss Group Ltd.
A. Debentures issued by the reporting corporation to the public and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
27,893
-
-
-
34,609
62,502
Second year
-
80,589
-
-
-
28,094
108,683
Third year
-
89,887
-
-
-
24,848
114,735
Fourth year
-
89,887
-
-
-
21,184
111,071
Fifth year and thereafter
-
533,244
-
-
-
38,562
571,806
Total
-
821,500
-
-
-
147,297
968,797
B. Private debentures and non-bank credit, excluding debentures or credit extended by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
3,614
11,241
-
-
-
25,882
40,737
Second year
90,358
11,246
-
-
-
23,556
125,160
Third year
90,358
100,140
-
-
-
18,408
208,906
Fourth year
90,358
100,168
-
-
-
9,371
199,897
Fifth year and thereafter
90,358
4,973
-
-
-
3,534
98,865
Total
365,046
227,768
-
-
-
80,751
673,565
C. Bank credit from banks in Israel - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
51,534
79,002
-
-
-
10,371
140,907
Second year
25,767
25,000
-
-
-
5,186
55,953
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
2,593
2,593
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
2,593
2,593
Fifth year and thereafter
25,767
25,000
-
-
-
1,296
52,063
Total
103,068
129,002
-
-
-
22,039
254,109
D. Bank credit from banks abroad - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
E. Summary table of Tables A-D, total bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
55,148
118,136
-
-
-
70,862
244,146
Second year
116,125
116,835
-
-
-
56,836
289,796
Third year
90,358
190,027
-
-
-
45,849
326,234
Fourth year
90,358
190,055
-
-
-
33,148
313,561
Fifth year and thereafter
116,125
563,217
-
-
-
43,392
722,734
Total
468,114
1,178,270
-
-
-
250,087
1,896,471
F. Off-balance sheet credit exposure based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
One-time liability
1,540
164,160
-
657
5,393
-
171,750
Total
1,540
164,160
-
657
5,393
-
171,750
G. Off-balance sheet exposure of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Table F above (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
One-time liability
11,649
329
9,054
365,000
6,327
-
392,359
Total
11,649
329
9,054
365,000
6,327
-
392,359
H. Total credit balances: bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Tables A-D above (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
136
50,159
-
-
17,135
23,875
91,305
Second year
150
40,323
-
-
-
12,849
53,322
Third year
80
77,533
-
-
-
11,507
89,120
Fourth year
-
81,433
-
-
-
9,535
90,968
Fifth year and thereafter
-
223,887
127,653
-
-
18,154
369,694
Total
366
473,335
127,653
-
17,135
75,920
694,409
I. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by the parent company or controlling shareholder and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by the parent company or controlling shareholder (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
J. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation, and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
K. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by consolidated companies and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation which are held by consolidated companies (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
L. (1) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands):
15,957
L. (2) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the consolidated financial statements of the corporation (NIS thousands):
