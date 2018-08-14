Strauss : T-126 Liability Status Report by Payment Dates

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION FROM HEBREW

The Hebrew version is the binding version

Corporation's Liabilities Status Report by Payment Dates

Section 36A of the Securities Law, 1968

Reporting period: June 30, 2018

Following is the detailed corporation's liabilities status by payment dates:

Company Name: Strauss Group Ltd.

A. Debentures issued by the reporting corporation to the public and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - 27,893 - - - 34,609 62,502 Second year - 80,589 - - - 28,094 108,683 Third year - 89,887 - - - 24,848 114,735 Fourth year - 89,887 - - - 21,184 111,071 Fifth year and thereafter - 533,244 - - - 38,562 571,806 Total - 821,500 - - - 147,297 968,797

B. Private debentures and non-bank credit, excluding debentures or credit extended by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year 3,614 11,241 - - - 25,882 40,737 Second year 90,358 11,246 - - - 23,556 125,160 Third year 90,358 100,140 - - - 18,408 208,906 Fourth year 90,358 100,168 - - - 9,371 199,897 Fifth year and thereafter 90,358 4,973 - - - 3,534 98,865 Total 365,046 227,768 - - - 80,751 673,565

C. Bank credit from banks in Israel - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year 51,534 79,002 - - - 10,371 140,907 Second year 25,767 25,000 - - - 5,186 55,953 Third year - - - - - 2,593 2,593 Fourth year - - - - - 2,593 2,593 Fifth year and thereafter 25,767 25,000 - - - 1,296 52,063 Total 103,068 129,002 - - - 22,039 254,109

D. Bank credit from banks abroad - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total - - - - - - -

E. Summary table of Tables A-D, total bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year 55,148 118,136 - - - 70,862 244,146 Second year 116,125 116,835 - - - 56,836 289,796 Third year 90,358 190,027 - - - 45,849 326,234 Fourth year 90,358 190,055 - - - 33,148 313,561 Fifth year and thereafter 116,125 563,217 - - - 43,392 722,734 Total 468,114 1,178,270 - - - 250,087 1,896,471

F. Off-balance sheet credit exposure based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - One-time liability 1,540 164,160 - 657 5,393 - 171,750 Total 1,540 164,160 - 657 5,393 - 171,750

G. Off-balance sheet exposure of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Table F above (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - One-time liability 11,649 329 9,054 365,000 6,327 - 392,359 Total 11,649 329 9,054 365,000 6,327 - 392,359

H. Total credit balances: bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Tables A-D above (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year 136 50,159 - - 17,135 23,875 91,305 Second year 150 40,323 - - - 12,849 53,322 Third year 80 77,533 - - - 11,507 89,120 Fourth year - 81,433 - - - 9,535 90,968 Fifth year and thereafter - 223,887 127,653 - - 18,154 369,694 Total 366 473,335 127,653 - 17,135 75,920 694,409

I. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by the parent company or controlling shareholder and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by the parent company or controlling shareholder (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total - - - - - - -

J. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation, and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total - - - - - - -

K. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by consolidated companies and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation which are held by consolidated companies (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total - - - - - - -

L. (1) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands):

15,957

L. (2) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the consolidated financial statements of the corporation (NIS thousands):

334,847