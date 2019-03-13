Strauss : T-126 Liability Status Report by Payment Dates

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION FROM HEBREW

The Hebrew version is the binding version

Corporation's Liabilities Status Report by Payment Dates

Section 36A of the Securities Law, 1968

Reporting period: December 31, 2018

Following is the detailed corporation's liabilities status by payment dates:

Company Name: Strauss Group Ltd.

A. Debentures issued by the reporting corporation to the public and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - 14,559 - - - 25,241 39,800 Second year - 61,701 - - - 23,810 85,511 Third year - 66,554 - - - 21,494 88,048 Fourth year - 66,554 - - - 19,069 85,623 Fifth year and thereafter - 612,132 - - - 40,412 652,544 Total - 821,500 - - - 130,026 951,526

B. Private debentures and non-bank credit, excluding debentures or credit extended by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year 90,626 5,687 - - - 19,223 115,536 Second year 90,626 55,693 - - - 21,661 167,980 Third year 90,626 100,150 - - - 13,909 204,685 Fourth year 90,626 50,179 - - - 4,866 145,671 Fifth year and thereafter - 4,883 - - - 1,838 6,721 Total 362,504 216,592 - - - 61,497 640,593

C. Bank credit from banks in Israel - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year 51,687 50,000 - - - 7,787 109,474 Second year 25,843 25,000 - - - 3,894 54,737 Third year - - - - - 2,596 2,596 Fourth year 25,843 25,000 - - - 2,596 53,439 Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total 103,373 100,000 - - - 16,873 220,246

D. Bank credit from banks abroad - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total - - - - - - -

E. Summary table of Tables A-D, total bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year 142,313 70,246 - - - 52,251 264,810 Second year 116,469 142,394 - - - 49,365 308,228 Third year 90,626 166,704 - - - 37,999 295,329 Fourth year 116,469 141,733 - - - 26,531 284,733 Fifth year and thereafter - 617,015 - - - 42,250 659,265 Total 465,877 1,138,092 - - - 208,396 1,812,365

F. Off-balance sheet credit exposure based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - One-time liability 1,494 36,670 - 675 5,294 - 44,133 Total 1,494 36,670 - 675 5,294 - 44,133

G. Off-balance sheet exposure of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Table F above (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - One-time liability 11,496 681 22,007 374,800 6,528 - 415,512 Total 11,496 681 22,007 374,800 6,528 - 415,512

H. Total credit balances: bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Tables A-D above (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year 143 124,293 - - 24,427 25,134 173,997 Second year 157 133,973 - - - 12,458 146,588 Third year - 100,572 - - - 10,563 111,135 Fourth year - 65,929 - - - 8,567 74,496 Fifth year and thereafter - 159,380 128,748 - - 13,751 301,879 Total 300 584,147 128,748 - 24,427 70,473 808,095

I. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by the parent company or controlling shareholder and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by the parent company or controlling shareholder (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total - - - - - - -

J. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation, and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total - - - - - - -

K. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by consolidated companies and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation which are held by consolidated companies (NIS thousands)

Principal payments Gross interest payments (without tax deduction) Total - per year NIS, Index linked NIS, unlinked to Index Euro Dollar Other First year - - - - - - - Second year - - - - - - - Third year - - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - - Fifth year and thereafter - - - - - - - Total - - - - - - -

L. (1) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands):

292,333

L. (2) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the consolidated financial statements of the corporation (NIS thousands):

497,354