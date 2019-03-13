Log in
Strauss : T-126 Liability Status Report by Payment Dates

03/13/2019 | 04:39am EDT

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION FROM HEBREW

The Hebrew version is the binding version

Corporation's Liabilities Status Report by Payment Dates

Section 36A of the Securities Law, 1968

Reporting period: December 31, 2018

Following is the detailed corporation's liabilities status by payment dates:

Company Name: Strauss Group Ltd.

A. Debentures issued by the reporting corporation to the public and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

14,559

-

-

-

25,241

39,800

Second year

-

61,701

-

-

-

23,810

85,511

Third year

-

66,554

-

-

-

21,494

88,048

Fourth year

-

66,554

-

-

-

19,069

85,623

Fifth year and thereafter

-

612,132

-

-

-

40,412

652,544

Total

-

821,500

-

-

-

130,026

951,526

B. Private debentures and non-bank credit, excluding debentures or credit extended by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

90,626

5,687

-

-

-

19,223

115,536

Second year

90,626

55,693

-

-

-

21,661

167,980

Third year

90,626

100,150

-

-

-

13,909

204,685

Fourth year

90,626

50,179

-

-

-

4,866

145,671

Fifth year and thereafter

-

4,883

-

-

-

1,838

6,721

Total

362,504

216,592

-

-

-

61,497

640,593

C. Bank credit from banks in Israel - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

51,687

50,000

-

-

-

7,787

109,474

Second year

25,843

25,000

-

-

-

3,894

54,737

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

2,596

2,596

Fourth year

25,843

25,000

-

-

-

2,596

53,439

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

103,373

100,000

-

-

-

16,873

220,246

D. Bank credit from banks abroad - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

E. Summary table of Tables A-D, total bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

142,313

70,246

-

-

-

52,251

264,810

Second year

116,469

142,394

-

-

-

49,365

308,228

Third year

90,626

166,704

-

-

-

37,999

295,329

Fourth year

116,469

141,733

-

-

-

26,531

284,733

Fifth year and thereafter

-

617,015

-

-

-

42,250

659,265

Total

465,877

1,138,092

-

-

-

208,396

1,812,365

F. Off-balance sheet credit exposure based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

One-time liability

1,494

36,670

-

675

5,294

-

44,133

Total

1,494

36,670

-

675

5,294

-

44,133

G. Off-balance sheet exposure of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Table F above (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

One-time liability

11,496

681

22,007

374,800

6,528

-

415,512

Total

11,496

681

22,007

374,800

6,528

-

415,512

H. Total credit balances: bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Tables A-D above (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

143

124,293

-

-

24,427

25,134

173,997

Second year

157

133,973

-

-

-

12,458

146,588

Third year

-

100,572

-

-

-

10,563

111,135

Fourth year

-

65,929

-

-

-

8,567

74,496

Fifth year and thereafter

-

159,380

128,748

-

-

13,751

301,879

Total

300

584,147

128,748

-

24,427

70,473

808,095

I. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by the parent company or controlling shareholder and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by the parent company or controlling shareholder (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

J. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation, and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

K. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by consolidated companies and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation which are held by consolidated companies (NIS thousands)

Principal payments

Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)

Total - per year

NIS, Index linked

NIS, unlinked to Index

Euro

Dollar

Other

First year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Second year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Third year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fourth year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fifth year and thereafter

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

L. (1) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands):

292,333

L. (2) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the consolidated financial statements of the corporation (NIS thousands):

497,354

Disclaimer

Strauss Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 08:38:00 UTC
