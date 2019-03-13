Strauss : T-126 Liability Status Report by Payment Dates
03/13/2019 | 04:39am EDT
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION FROM HEBREW
The Hebrew version is the binding version
Corporation's Liabilities Status Report by Payment Dates
Section 36A of the Securities Law, 1968
Reporting period: December 31, 2018
Following is the detailed corporation's liabilities status by payment dates:
Company Name: Strauss Group Ltd.
A. Debentures issued by the reporting corporation to the public and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
14,559
-
-
-
25,241
39,800
Second year
-
61,701
-
-
-
23,810
85,511
Third year
-
66,554
-
-
-
21,494
88,048
Fourth year
-
66,554
-
-
-
19,069
85,623
Fifth year and thereafter
-
612,132
-
-
-
40,412
652,544
Total
-
821,500
-
-
-
130,026
951,526
B. Private debentures and non-bank credit, excluding debentures or credit extended by the corporation's parent company, its controlling shareholder, companies controlled by same or companies controlled by the corporation - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
90,626
5,687
-
-
-
19,223
115,536
Second year
90,626
55,693
-
-
-
21,661
167,980
Third year
90,626
100,150
-
-
-
13,909
204,685
Fourth year
90,626
50,179
-
-
-
4,866
145,671
Fifth year and thereafter
-
4,883
-
-
-
1,838
6,721
Total
362,504
216,592
-
-
-
61,497
640,593
C. Bank credit from banks in Israel - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
51,687
50,000
-
-
-
7,787
109,474
Second year
25,843
25,000
-
-
-
3,894
54,737
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
2,596
2,596
Fourth year
25,843
25,000
-
-
-
2,596
53,439
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
103,373
100,000
-
-
-
16,873
220,246
D. Bank credit from banks abroad - based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
E. Summary table of Tables A-D, total bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
142,313
70,246
-
-
-
52,251
264,810
Second year
116,469
142,394
-
-
-
49,365
308,228
Third year
90,626
166,704
-
-
-
37,999
295,329
Fourth year
116,469
141,733
-
-
-
26,531
284,733
Fifth year and thereafter
-
617,015
-
-
-
42,250
659,265
Total
465,877
1,138,092
-
-
-
208,396
1,812,365
F. Off-balance sheet credit exposure based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
One-time liability
1,494
36,670
-
675
5,294
-
44,133
Total
1,494
36,670
-
675
5,294
-
44,133
G. Off-balance sheet exposure of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Table F above (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
One-time liability
11,496
681
22,007
374,800
6,528
-
415,512
Total
11,496
681
22,007
374,800
6,528
-
415,512
H. Total credit balances: bank credit, non-bank credit and debentures of all consolidated companies, excluding companies which are reporting corporations and excluding the reporting corporation's data entered in Tables A-D above (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
143
124,293
-
-
24,427
25,134
173,997
Second year
157
133,973
-
-
-
12,458
146,588
Third year
-
100,572
-
-
-
10,563
111,135
Fourth year
-
65,929
-
-
-
8,567
74,496
Fifth year and thereafter
-
159,380
128,748
-
-
13,751
301,879
Total
300
584,147
128,748
-
24,427
70,473
808,095
I. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by the parent company or controlling shareholder and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by the parent company or controlling shareholder (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
J. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation, and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation and held by companies controlled by the parent company or controlling shareholder which are not controlled by the reporting corporation (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
K. Credit balances extended to the reporting corporation by consolidated companies and balance of debentures issued by the reporting corporation which are held by consolidated companies (NIS thousands)
Principal payments
Gross interest payments (without tax deduction)
Total - per year
NIS, Index linked
NIS, unlinked to Index
Euro
Dollar
Other
First year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Second year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Third year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fourth year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fifth year and thereafter
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
L. (1) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the separate financial statements of the corporation ("Solo" reports) (NIS thousands):
292,333
L. (2) Cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short term deposits, based on data from the consolidated financial statements of the corporation (NIS thousands):