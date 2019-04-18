Log in
STRAX: Annual Report 2018

04/18/2019 | 08:16am EDT

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX has published the Annual Report for 2018 today.

The Annual Report is available on the company's homepage, www.strax.com

For further information please contact
Gudmundur Palmason
CEO, STRAX AB,
+46-8-545-017-50.

About STRAX

STRAX is a market-leading global company specializing in mobile accessories. STRAX has built a House of Brands to complement its value-added customer specific solutions and services. STRAX House of Brands includes proprietary brands: XQISIT, Urbanista, THOR, CLCKR and licensed brands: adidas and bugatti. In addition, STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 190 employees in 13 countries with its operational HQ and logistics centre based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

This is information that Strax AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2:00 pm CEST on April 18, 2019.

