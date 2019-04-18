STRAX: Annual Report 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX has published the Annual Report for 2018 today.

The Annual Report is available on the company's homepage, www.strax.com

About STRAX

STRAX is a market-leading global company specializing in mobile accessories. STRAX has built a House of Brands to complement its value-added customer specific solutions and services. STRAX House of Brands includes proprietary brands: XQISIT, Urbanista, THOR, CLCKR and licensed brands: adidas and bugatti. In addition, STRAX represents over 40 major mobile accessory brands. STRAX sells into all key channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers and direct to consumers online. STRAX was founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995 and has since grown across the world. Today, STRAX has over 190 employees in 13 countries with its operational HQ and logistics centre based in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange.

