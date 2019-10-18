Log in
Street Capital : to transition under the RFA Brand with a fresh new look!

0
10/18/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Have you heard - fresh new look coming soon!

RFA Capital Holdings Inc. (RFA) has officially acquired Street Capital Bank of Canada. As part of the acquisition, we're excited to announce that we will be coming together under the RFA brand with a fresh new look.

Rest-assured, our clients and broker partners can expect the same great service and dedicated team!

What's next?

You will continue to see both the Street Capital Bank of Canada and RFA Mortgage Corporation logos as we transition to the new RFA brand. For now, we're business as usual and you can continue to work with our teams as you normally would.

  • Mortgage clients - there will be no changes to your current mortgage agreement or mortgage number. Please continue to contact our customer service team or login to MyStreetMortgage for your servicing needs.
  • Mortgage brokers - please continue to do business with both Street Capital and RFA Mortgages as you normally would. Your sales and underwriting contacts remain the same.
  • Deposit dealers - please continue to do business with Street Capital as you normally would. Contact Nicole Kotsifas, National Sales Director - Deposits at 647.642.7967 or nicole.kotsifas@streetcapital.ca.

Who is RFA?

RFA Capital Holdings Inc. is a Canadian privately held Ontario corporation managed by RFA Capital Inc. RFA is part of the RFA group, a multi-platform, Canadian-owned investment group focused on equity and debt investments in Canadian real estate. Since 1996, the RFA group has invested over $15 billion in real estate transactions, including as a market leader in CMBS transactions; commercial real estate through Nexus REIT; a growing retirement home portfolio; construction loans and in restructuring distressed real estate assets. Through various platforms and operating companies, the RFA group employs over 500 people across Canada.

Still have questions?

Connect with our customer service team, we'll be happy to help.

Disclaimer

Street Capital Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 16:04:03 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 59,8 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 1,50 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capitalization 81,9 M
Chart STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Street Capital Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,68  CAD
Last Close Price 0,67  CAD
Spread / Highest target 1,49%
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Hannay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morris Perlis Independent Director
Lea M. Ray Chairman
Marissa Lauder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald Appleby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STREET CAPITAL GROUP INC.13.33%62
BLACKROCK, INC.14.73%69 932
UBS GROUP-8.58%41 437
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.71%40 927
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.34%22 243
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION11.52%20 150
