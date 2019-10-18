Street Capital : to transition under the RFA Brand with a fresh new look!

Have you heard - fresh new look coming soon!

RFA Capital Holdings Inc. (RFA) has officially acquired Street Capital Bank of Canada. As part of the acquisition, we're excited to announce that we will be coming together under the RFA brand with a fresh new look.

Rest-assured, our clients and broker partners can expect the same great service and dedicated team!

What's next?

You will continue to see both the Street Capital Bank of Canada and RFA Mortgage Corporation logos as we transition to the new RFA brand. For now, we're business as usual and you can continue to work with our teams as you normally would.

Mortgage clients - there will be no changes to your current mortgage agreement or mortgage number. Please continue to contact our customer service team or login to MyStreetMortgage for your servicing needs.

Who is RFA?

RFA Capital Holdings Inc. is a Canadian privately held Ontario corporation managed by RFA Capital Inc. RFA is part of the RFA group, a multi-platform, Canadian-owned investment group focused on equity and debt investments in Canadian real estate. Since 1996, the RFA group has invested over $15 billion in real estate transactions, including as a market leader in CMBS transactions; commercial real estate through Nexus REIT; a growing retirement home portfolio; construction loans and in restructuring distressed real estate assets. Through various platforms and operating companies, the RFA group employs over 500 people across Canada.

Still have questions?

Connect with our customer service team, we'll be happy to help.