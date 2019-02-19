Log in
STRIKE ENERGY

(STX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.065 AUD   -1.52%
STRIKE ENERGY : 19-02-2019 Appendix 3B
PU
STRIKE ENERGY : 19-02-2019 Jaws Pilot Update
PU
01/14PETREL ENERGY : Rig Secured for W-Erregulla-2 & Prospective Res. Increase
AQ
Strike Energy : 19-02-2019 Appendix 3B (262 KB)

02/19/2019 | 02:38am EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Strike Energy LimitedABN 59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    a) Strike Energy Milestone Options

    • b) Unlisted Options $0.103

    • c) Executive performance rights d) Cancellation of STIP performance rights

    • a) 78,021 Strike Energy Milestone Options

    • b) 114,137 $0.103 options

    • c) 4,207,260 performance rights

    d)

    142,577 cancelled performance rights

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

a) Strike Milestone Options expiring 31 Dec 2019

  • b) $0.103 options expiring 31 Dec 2019

  • c) Performance rights under STIP and LTIP approved under Employee Share Incentive Plan and 2018 AGM

  • d) Cancelled performance rights under Employee Share Incentive Plan

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Yesa & b) Consideration per terms of the acquisition of 0.485 Strike Energy Limited share for every CRPS and $0.05 UIL Energy option.

    c & d) nil consideration paid

    a & b) Issue of options in accordance with the compulsory acquisition of UIL Energy Ltd.

    c) Issue of performance rights under the Employee Share Incentive Plan d) Cancellation of performance rights under the Employee Share Incentive Plan

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Not applicableNot applicable

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Not applicable

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    Not applicable

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    Not applicable

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    Not applicable

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    Not applicable

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    Not applicable

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Not applicable

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

19 February 2019

all ASX in

Number

+Class

1,364,087,301

Ordinary shares

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    1,000,000

    13,000,000

    7,000,000

    5,000,000

    2,000,000

    12,156,175 1,091,250 4,942,604

    1,250,000 2,500,000 6,227,377 3,517,605

    Options

    $0.15 (expiry 1 Jun 2020)

    $0.15 (expiry 21 Aug 2020)

    $0.15 (expiry 16 Nov 2020)

    $0.15 (expiry 17 May 2021)

    $0.12 (expiry 7 Apr 2020)

    Milestone Option (expiry 31

    Dec 2019)

    $0.155(expiry 31 Dec 2020)

    $0.103 (expiry 31 Dec 2019)

    Performance Rights

    30 Oct 2019 Expire N/A

    30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2021

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security required?

Dividends not yet paidholderapproval Not applicable

12

13

14

15

16

17

Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Will holdings on different

Not applicable

registers (or subregisters) be

aggregated for calculating

entitlements?

Policy for deciding entitlements in

Not applicable

relation to fractions

Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

+Class of +securities to which the offer relates

+Record date entitlementstodetermine

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

  • 20 Names of any underwritersNot applicableof Not applicable

    Not applicable

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

    Not applicable

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue Not applicable

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

    Not applicable

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

    Not applicable

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

    Not applicable

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

    Not applicable

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

    Not applicable

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

    Not applicable

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

    Not applicable

  • 30 How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 07:37:04 UTC
