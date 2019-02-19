Strike Energy : 19-02-2019 Appendix 3B (262 KB)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
a) Strike Energy Milestone Options
b) Unlisted Options $0.103
c) Executive performance rightsd)Cancellation of STIP performance rights
a) 78,021 Strike Energy Milestone Options
b) 114,137 $0.103 options
c) 4,207,260 performance rights
d)
142,577 cancelled performance rights
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
a) Strike Milestone Options expiring 31 Dec 2019
b) $0.103 options expiring 31 Dec 2019
c) Performance rights under STIP and LTIP approved under Employee Share Incentive Plan and 2018 AGM
d) Cancelled performance rights under Employee Share Incentive Plan
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
Yesa & b) Consideration per terms of the acquisition of 0.485 Strike Energy Limited share for every CRPS and $0.05 UIL Energy option.
c & d) nil consideration paid
a & b) Issue of options in accordance with the compulsory acquisition of UIL Energy Ltd.
c) Issue of performance rights under the Employee Share Incentive Plan d) Cancellation of performance rights under the Employee Share Incentive Plan
7+Issue dates
8 Number and+class of+securities quoted on (includingthe+securities section 2 if applicable)
19 February 2019
all ASX in
Number
+Class
1,364,087,301
Ordinary shares
9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1,000,000
13,000,000
7,000,000
5,000,000
2,000,000
12,156,175 1,091,250 4,942,604
1,250,000 2,500,000 6,227,377 3,517,605
Options
$0.15 (expiry 1 Jun 2020)
$0.15 (expiry 21 Aug 2020)
$0.15 (expiry 16 Nov 2020)
$0.15 (expiry 17 May 2021)
$0.12 (expiry 7 Apr 2020)
Milestone Option (expiry 31
Dec 2019)
$0.155(expiry 31 Dec 2020)
$0.103 (expiry 31 Dec 2019)
Performance Rights
30 Oct 2019 Expire N/A
30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2021
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
