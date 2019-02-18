Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy    STX   

STRIKE ENERGY

(STX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
0.066 AUD   -1.49%
07:33pSTRIKE ENERGY : 19-02-2019 Jaws Pilot Update (122 KB)
PU
01/14PETREL ENERGY : Rig Secured for W-Erregulla-2 & Prospective Res. Increase
AQ
01/14STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - west erregulla update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 19-02-2019 Jaws Pilot Update (122 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 07:33pm EST

ASX Announcement

19th February 2019

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

JAWS PILOT UPDATE

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX:STX) has commenced its workover and clean out operations at Jaws and is currently running the electronic submersible pumps (ESP) back into the two wells following completion of the coiled tubing operations.

Following retrieval of the two pumps, Strike entered the Jaws-1 well with coiled tubing and successfully worked through an obstruction that was encountered in the horizontal section. The clean out operations were then successful in reaching the 'toe' of the horizontal well and confirming a flow path through the wellbore. Nitrogen pumping was conducted but was unable to establish returns to surface. The current restart plan is to manage any remaining debris in the well through careful and controlled operation of the ESPs.

The workover program was brought forward as Strike managed to source the required equipment earlier than expected. Strike expects to restart the pumping and depressurisation operations within the next week with the objective of returning the Jaws wells to their critical desorption pressure and reinitiating gas flows. Surface equipment and operations methodologies have been reviewed post the New Year's Day gas event in order for the company to be prepared for the conditions previously encountered.

The Jaws-1 Project wells are located at the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project (SCBGP) in PEL96 (Strike Operator and 66.67%, Energy World Corporation 33.33%).

ENDS

Investor and Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Phone: +61 432 587 808

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email:stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

email:justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745www.strikeenergy.com.au

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

E:strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 00:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY
07:33pSTRIKE ENERGY : 19-02-2019 Jaws Pilot Update (122 KB)
PU
01/14PETREL ENERGY : Rig Secured for W-Erregulla-2 & Prospective Res. Increase
AQ
01/14STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - west erregulla update
AQ
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest T Goyder (217 K..
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (15..
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Strike Board Update (145 KB)
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 21-12-2018 Appendix 3B (251 KB)
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 20-12-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (254 KB)
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 17-12-2018 Compulsory Acquisition (554 KB)
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 14-12-2018 2018 AGM Results of Meeting (141 KB)
PU
More news
Chart STRIKE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY-15.19%65
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%80 794
CNOOC LTD12.66%75 594
EOG RESOURCES14.95%58 135
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.47%50 730
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.93%33 446
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.