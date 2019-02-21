Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy    STX   

STRIKE ENERGY

(STX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/21
0.07 AUD   -2.78%
02/21STRIKE ENERGY : 22-02-2019 Clarification – ASX Announcement 14 January 2019 (127 KB)
PU
02/19STRIKE ENERGY : 19-02-2019 Appendix 3B (262 KB)
PU
02/18STRIKE ENERGY : 19-02-2019 Jaws Pilot Update (122 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 22-02-2019 Clarification – ASX Announcement 14 January 2019 (127 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 11:20pm EST

ASX Announcement

22 February 2019

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX:STX) provides the following clarification to its announcement ("Announcement") on 14 January 2019, regarding its Prospective Resource Estimates for EP469 in the Perth Basin, Western Australia.

The Prospective Resource Estimates in the Announcement, and as set out below, should be read in conjunction with the following cautionary statement:

The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates are un-risked and have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration, appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

Strike Share (50%)

Gross

West Erregulla Kingia-High Cliff Conventional Prospective Gas Resource (OGIIP BCF)1

Low Estimate (P90)

303

607

Best Estimate (P50)

458

916

High Estimate (P10)

648

1,296

West Erregulla basal Wagina Conventional Prospective Gas Resource (OGIIP BCF)1

Low Estimate (P90)

77

154

Best Estimate (P50)

124

247

High Estimate (P10)

186

372

1.

The Prospective Resource estimates are probabilistic in nature and are raw gas as of 20 December 2018 and are reported in accordance with the Petroleum Resources Management System 2007.

The above prospective resource estimates have been determined on the basis of reprocessed and reinterpreted 3D Seismic data, along with wireline and other data from offset wells in adjacent fields. The EP 469 Joint Venture intends to drill West Erregulla-2 in Q2 2019 with the objective of validating the prospective resource outlined above. The prognosed top depth of the basal Wagina target is 4100m true vertical depth (TVD), and the prognosed top of the Kingia-HCSS target is 4700mTVD. Strike estimates the chance of discovering gas and proving a developable resource size in the Kingia and High Cliff Formations is 69% and in the basal Wagina formation is 12%.

Strike confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

ENDS

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745www.strikeenergy.com.au

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

E:strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 04:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY
02/21STRIKE ENERGY : 22-02-2019 Clarification – ASX Announcement 14 January 201..
PU
02/19STRIKE ENERGY : 19-02-2019 Appendix 3B (262 KB)
PU
02/18STRIKE ENERGY : 19-02-2019 Jaws Pilot Update (122 KB)
PU
01/14PETREL ENERGY : Rig Secured for W-Erregulla-2 & Prospective Res. Increase
AQ
01/14STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - west erregulla update
AQ
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest T Goyder (217 K..
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (15..
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Strike Board Update (145 KB)
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 21-12-2018 Appendix 3B (251 KB)
PU
2018STRIKE ENERGY : 20-12-2018 Jaws Pilot Update (254 KB)
PU
More news
Chart STRIKE ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY-16.46%64
CONOCOPHILLIPS12.56%81 335
CNOOC LTD14.64%79 817
EOG RESOURCES14.33%57 283
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.19%51 531
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.75%33 916
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.