Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Limited    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED

(STX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/28
0.24 AUD   -7.69%
10/30STRIKE ENERGY : 30-10-2019 Lapsing of Performance Rights (98 KB)
PU
10/28STRIKE ENERGY : 29-10-2019 Trading Halt (156 KB)
PU
10/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-10-2019 Outstanding West Erregulla Flow Test Results (486 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 01-11-2019 Capital Placement and Share Purchase Plan (210 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

ASX Announcement

Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement 1 November 2019

$30 million Placement &

Share Purchase Plan

Highlights

  • $30 million share placement
  • Launch of Share Purchase Plan to raise up to an additional $5 million
  • Strike now fully funded for West Erregulla appraisal plan and Perth Basin exploration program

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) ("Strike" or "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a share placement to raise $30 million (before costs).

The Company is also pleased to announce a Share Purchase Plan to target up to an additional $5 million in funding (SPP). The SPP will provide all existing eligible shareholders of Strike Energy on the record date, 31 October 2019 (Record Date), with the opportunity to apply for shares at the same issue price as participants in the Placement.

Funds raised from the capital raising will primarily be applied to the Company's exploration and appraisal programme in the Perth Basin as well as continuing piloting operations at the Company's Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project.

Managing Director & CEO, Stuart Nicholls commented:

"This round of financing has been very successful in providing the Company with the capital it requires to commit to several major contracts and activities across its Perth Basin acerage whilst at the same time increasing the concentration of institutional shareholders on the Strike share register. The Company received bids in excess of the targeted raise of $30 million, which points to the quality of the investment in Strike at this time.

Securing this high quality capital is the final pillar that supports Strike's development and growth strategy in Western Australia. These funds will enable Strike to deliver critical reservoir, appraisal and engineering outcomes required for a final investment decision on the proposed first phase of the West Erregulla development."

Placement Details

The Company will issue 130,434,783 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.23 per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. The Placement price of $0.23 per share represents a 4.2% discount to the last close price of $0.24 per share on 29 October 2019.

The shares have been placed within the Company's available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and without disclosure in accordance with Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. The Company will not be seeking shareholder aprpoval to the issue.

The Placement is expected to settle on 8 November 2019 with the Placement shares expected to be issued and to commence trading on the ASX on 11 November 2019. Petra Capital acted as Lead Manager for the Placement.

SPP Details

The SPP will be open to Strike's shareholders as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date of 31 October 2019 and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand ("Eligible Holders"). Eligible Holders will be invited to invest up to a maximum of A$30,000 per shareholder in the SPP, subject to an overall cap of A$5.0 million (or approximately 21,739,130 million shares)1.

New shares issued under the SPP will be offered at the same price as the Placement ($0.23 per share).

No brokerage will be payable by subscribing shareholders.

Further details on the SPP and and SPP Offer Booklet will be distributed to Eligible Holders and released on ASX following completion of the Placement share issue, expected to be in the week commencing 11 November 2019.

Use of Proceeds

The capital raised will be used to fund:

  • Drilling of two appraisal wells at West Erregulla;
  • 3D seismic activities across the Perth Basin; and
  • Continuation of the Jaws Project pilot test at the Company's Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project; and
  • General working capital.

Company Contact

Investor & Media Relations

Stuart Nicholls

Paul Ryan (Citadel-MAGNUS)

Managing Director & CEO

+61 (0) 409 296 511

stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

pryan@citadelmagnus.com.au

1 Subject to Board discretion to accept oversubscriptions or scale back.

2

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 01:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
10/30STRIKE ENERGY : 30-10-2019 Lapsing of Performance Rights (98 KB)
PU
10/28STRIKE ENERGY : 29-10-2019 Trading Halt (156 KB)
PU
10/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-10-2019 Outstanding West Erregulla Flow Test Results (486 KB)
PU
10/21STRIKE ENERGY : 22-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Flow Test Update (261 KB)
PU
10/20STRIKE ENERGY : 21-10-2019 Perth Basin Strategy & Operations Update (5 MB)
PU
10/17STRIKE ENERGY : 18-10-2019 3Q19 Quarterly Activities Report & 5B (3 MB)
PU
10/15STRIKE ENERGY : 16-10-2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form (709 KB)
PU
10/09STRIKE ENERGY : 10-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (289 KB)
PU
10/01STRIKE ENERGY : 01-10-2019 Appendix 3Y Stephen Bizzell (155 KB)
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-09-2019 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Neville Power..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 378 M
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,24  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED203.80%260
CNOOC LIMITED-3.13%67 654
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.72%60 394
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.66%40 404
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-31.04%36 996
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.40%30 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group