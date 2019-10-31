Strike Energy : 01-11-2019 Capital Placement and Share Purchase Plan (210 KB)

ASX Announcement

$30 million Placement &

Share Purchase Plan

Highlights

$30 million share placement

Launch of Share Purchase Plan to raise up to an additional $5 million

Strike now fully funded for West Erregulla appraisal plan and Perth Basin exploration program

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) ("Strike" or "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a share placement to raise $30 million (before costs).

The Company is also pleased to announce a Share Purchase Plan to target up to an additional $5 million in funding (SPP). The SPP will provide all existing eligible shareholders of Strike Energy on the record date, 31 October 2019 (Record Date), with the opportunity to apply for shares at the same issue price as participants in the Placement.

Funds raised from the capital raising will primarily be applied to the Company's exploration and appraisal programme in the Perth Basin as well as continuing piloting operations at the Company's Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project.

Managing Director & CEO, Stuart Nicholls commented:

"This round of financing has been very successful in providing the Company with the capital it requires to commit to several major contracts and activities across its Perth Basin acerage whilst at the same time increasing the concentration of institutional shareholders on the Strike share register. The Company received bids in excess of the targeted raise of $30 million, which points to the quality of the investment in Strike at this time.

Securing this high quality capital is the final pillar that supports Strike's development and growth strategy in Western Australia. These funds will enable Strike to deliver critical reservoir, appraisal and engineering outcomes required for a final investment decision on the proposed first phase of the West Erregulla development."

Placement Details

The Company will issue 130,434,783 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.23 per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. The Placement price of $0.23 per share represents a 4.2% discount to the last close price of $0.24 per share on 29 October 2019.