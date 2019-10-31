Strike Energy : 01-11-2019 Capital Placement and Share Purchase Plan (210 KB)

ASX Announcement
Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement 1 November 2019
$30 million Placement &
Share Purchase Plan
Highlights
$30 million share placement
Launch of Share Purchase Plan to raise up to an additional $5 million
Strike now fully funded for West Erregulla appraisal plan and Perth Basin exploration program
Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) ("Strike" or "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a share placement to raise $30 million (before costs).
The Company is also pleased to announce a Share Purchase Plan to target up to an additional $5 million in funding (SPP). The SPP will provide all existing eligible shareholders of Strike Energy on the record date, 31 October 2019 (Record Date), with the opportunity to apply for shares at the same issue price as participants in the Placement.
Funds raised from the capital raising will primarily be applied to the Company's exploration and appraisal programme in the Perth Basin as well as continuing piloting operations at the Company's Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project.
Managing Director & CEO, Stuart Nicholls commented:
"This round of financing has been very successful in providing the Company with the capital it requires to commit to several major contracts and activities across its Perth Basin acerage whilst at the same time increasing the concentration of institutional shareholders on the Strike share register. The Company received bids in excess of the targeted raise of $30 million, which points to the quality of the investment in Strike at this time.
Securing this high quality capital is the final pillar that supports Strike's development and growth strategy in Western Australia. These funds will enable Strike to deliver critical reservoir, appraisal and engineering outcomes required for a final investment decision on the proposed first phase of the West Erregulla development."
Placement Details
The Company will issue 130,434,783 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.23 per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. The Placement price of $0.23 per share represents a 4.2% discount to the last close price of $0.24 per share on 29 October 2019.
The shares have been placed within the Company's available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and without disclosure in accordance with Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act. The Company will not be seeking shareholder aprpoval to the issue.
The Placement is expected to settle on 8 November 2019 with the Placement shares expected to be issued and to commence trading on the ASX on 11 November 2019. Petra Capital acted as Lead Manager for the Placement.
SPP Details
The SPP will be open to Strike's shareholders as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date of 31 October 2019 and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand ("Eligible Holders"). Eligible Holders will be invited to invest up to a maximum of A$30,000 per shareholder in the SPP, subject to an overall cap of A$5.0 million (or approximately 21,739,130 million shares)1.
New shares issued under the SPP will be offered at the same price as the Placement ($0.23 per share).
No brokerage will be payable by subscribing shareholders.
Further details on the SPP and and SPP Offer Booklet will be distributed to Eligible Holders and released on ASX following completion of the Placement share issue, expected to be in the week commencing 11 November 2019.
Use of Proceeds
The capital raised will be used to fund:
Drilling of two appraisal wells at West Erregulla;
3D seismic activities across the Perth Basin; and
Continuation of the Jaws Project pilot test at the Company's Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project; and
General working capital.
Company Contact
Investor & Media Relations
Stuart Nicholls
Paul Ryan (Citadel-MAGNUS)
Managing Director & CEO
+61 (0) 409 296 511
stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au
pryan@citadelmagnus.com.au
1 Subject to Board discretion to accept oversubscriptions or scale back.
