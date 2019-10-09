Strike Energy : 10-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (289 KB)

Log in
Strike Energy : 10-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update

0
10/09/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

10th October 2019

WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE

Highlights

  • Flow test package mobilised to West Erregulla-2 well site
  • Production test of Kingia sandstone formation to follow

Since completion of West Erregulla-2 and installation of the Christmas tree, Easternwell Rig 106 has been demobilised from location. The flow test package has now commenced mobilisation to site in preparation for the production testing of the Kingia formation.

Forward Plan

Once all equipment has arrived at site and been rigged up, a multi-stage production flow test will occur in order to gather the required formation pressure and performance data that will indicate gas column height and field boundary. The flow test will also give an indication of a sustained production flow rate that in this instance may indeed be constrained by the tubing diameter of the West Erregulla 2 production completion.

Further gas sampling and compositional analysis will also be undertaken to support the project development process for commercialisation of this significant resource.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in

EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

Company Contact

Stuart Nicholls

Managing Director & CEO

email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

Investor & Media Contacts

Paul Ryan

Citadel-MAGNUS

Phone: 0409 296 511

Email: pryan@citadelmagnus.com

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 00:15:03 UTC
