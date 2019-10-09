Strike Energy : 10-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (289 KB)

ASX Announcement
|
The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement
|
10th October 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE
Highlights
-
Flow test package mobilised to West Erregulla-2 well site
-
Production test of Kingia sandstone formation to follow
Since completion of West Erregulla-2 and installation of the Christmas tree, Easternwell Rig 106 has been demobilised from location. The flow test package has now commenced mobilisation to site in preparation for the production testing of the Kingia formation.
Forward Plan
Once all equipment has arrived at site and been rigged up, a multi-stage production flow test will occur in order to gather the required formation pressure and performance data that will indicate gas column height and field boundary. The flow test will also give an indication of a sustained production flow rate that in this instance may indeed be constrained by the tubing diameter of the West Erregulla 2 production completion.
Further gas sampling and compositional analysis will also be undertaken to support the project development process for commercialisation of this significant resource.
Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in
EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.
Company Contact
Stuart Nicholls
Managing Director & CEO
email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au
Investor & Media Contacts
Paul Ryan
Citadel-MAGNUS
Phone: 0409 296 511
Email: pryan@citadelmagnus.com
|
Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745
|
P: +61 8 7099 7464
|
1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031
|
www.strikeenergy.com.au
|
E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Strike Energy Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 00:15:03 UTC