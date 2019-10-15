Strike Energy : 16-10-2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form (709 KB)

Strike Energy Limited (ABN 59 078 012 745) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM The Annual General Meeting is to be held at Adelaide Convention Centre - Riverbank Room 1 North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia on Thursday, 14 November 2019 commencing at 10.00am (Adelaide time) This Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to how to vote, you should seek advice from your accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser without delay.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED ABN 59 078 012 745 NOTICE IS GIVEN that the annual general meeting (Meeting or Annual General Meeting) of the members of Strike Energy Limited (Company) will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre - Riverbank Room 1, North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia on Thursday, 14 November 2019 commencing at 10.00am (Adelaide time). Business of the Annual General Meeting Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report To receive and consider the Financial Report of the Company and its controlled entities and the reports of the Directors (which incorporates the remuneration report) and the Auditor for the year ended 30 June 2019. Resolution 1 - To adopt the Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted." Note In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, the vote on Resolution 1 will be advisory only and will not bind the Directors or the Company. See Section 3 of the attached Explanatory Memorandum. Voting exclusion A vote on Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by any such person if: the person is acting as proxy and the proxy form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on Resolution 1 as described above; or

the person is the Chairman voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if Resolution 1 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 2 - To re-elect Andrew Seaton as Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Andrew Seaton, who retires by rotation in accordance with clause 13.2 of the Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is elected as a Director." Resolution 3 - To elect Neville Power as Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Neville Power, who was appointed as a Director since the Company's last annual general meeting and therefore stands for election in accordance with clause 13.5 of the Constitution, be elected as a Director."

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Resolution 4 - To elect Stephen Bizzell as Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Stephen Bizzell, who was appointed as a Director since the Company's last annual general meeting and therefore stands for election in accordance with clause 13.5 of the Constitution, be elected as Director." Resolution 5 - Approval of an Increase to the Non-Executive Director Fee Pool To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, pursuant to Listing Rule 10.17, clause 13.8 of Constitution and for all other purposes, the maximum aggregate amount of Directors' fees that may be paid to the non-executive Directors per annum is increased by $400,000, from $400,000 per annum to $800,000 per annum." Voting exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 5 by, or on behalf of, a Director or any of their associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote on Resolution 5 if: it is cast by a Director or any associate of the Director as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

it is cast by the Chairman as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Further, a vote must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by any such person if: the person is acting as proxy and the proxy form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on Resolution 5 as described above; or

the person is the Chairman voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if Resolution 5 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 6 - Approval of Employee Share Incentive Plan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (Exception 9(b)) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to adopt the Employee Share Incentive Plan and for the issue of securities under that plan, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum, as an exception to Listing Rule 7.1." Voting exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 6 by or on behalf of a Director (except one who is ineligible to participate in any employee incentive scheme in relation to the Company) or an associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote on Resolution 6 if it is cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Further, a vote must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by any such person if: the person is acting as proxy and the proxy form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on Resolution 6 as described above; or

the person is the Chairman voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if Resolution 6 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. 2

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Resolution 7 - Approval of Termination Benefits for Eligible Senior Executives To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.19 and sections 200B and 200E of the Corporations Act, the Company is authorised to give benefits to current and future Relevant Executives of the Company or a related body corporate, as described in the Explanatory Memorandum, in connection with that person ceasing to be a director or ceasing to hold a managerial or executive position in the Company or a related body corporate, as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting exclusion The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 7 by a person who is set to benefit from the approval or an associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote on Resolution 7 if: it is cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

it is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides Further, a vote must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by any such person if: the person is acting as proxy and the proxy form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on Resolution 7 as described above; or

the person is the Chairman voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if Resolution 7 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 8 - Approval of proportional takeover provisions To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, the approval of the proportional takeover provisions set out in clause 32 of the Constitution be renewed for a further three years with effect from the date of the Meeting." 3

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Resolution 9 - Grant of Options to or for the benefit of Non-Executive Director, Neville Power To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 208 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, and subject to the passing of Resolution 3, the grant to Non-Executive Director, Neville Power or his nominee, of 6,000,000 Options, with an exercise price of $0.35, and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement, is approved." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 9 by, or on behalf of, a person who is to receive securities the subject of the Resolution and a person who might obtain a benefit (except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities if the Resolution is passed), and any of their respective associates. However, the Company need not disregard a vote on Resolution 9 if: it is cast as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

is cast by the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Further, a vote must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of, a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report, or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by any such person if: the person is acting as proxy and the proxy form specifies how the proxy is to vote, and the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on Resolution 9 as described above; or

the person is the Chairman voting an undirected proxy which expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if Resolution 9 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. By order of the Board Justin Ferravant Company Secretary Strike Energy Limited 25 September 2019 4

