Strike Energy : 18-10-2019 3Q19 Quarterly Activities Report & 5B (3 MB)

Strike Energy Limited Quarterly Report Q3-2019

Quarterly Report Q3/19 The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement 18th October 2019 The Directors of Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX, Strike or the Company) are pleased to provide the following report for the quarter ended 30th of September 2019. Managing Director, Stuart Nicholls, comments: "The third quarter of 2019 saw Strike deliver on its objectives with the successful drilling and completion of the West Erregulla-2 well. The well was an outstanding success resulting in significant multiple-stacked gas discoveries. The quality and size of these discoveries saw the Company's market capitalisation increase by 350% to over $440 million during the quarter." "This quarter will be marked as a major turning point in the Company's history. These discoveries will underpin Strike's future as we continue to unlock the Permian conventional gas fairway throughout our commanding acreage position in the Perth Basin." Highlights Perth Basin West Erregulla West Erregulla-2(WE-2) - three major Permian gas discoveries across the Wagina, Kingia and High Cliff sandstones.

Erregulla-2(WE-2) - three major Permian gas discoveries across the Wagina, Kingia and High Cliff sandstones. Kingia gas discovery - the best quality in the Perth Basin to date based on log data. Reservoir characteristics and size have exceeded all pre-drill estimates and expectations.

pre-drill estimates and expectations. Well completed as a producer at 5,100m, making it the deepest well ever drilled onshore Australia.

Well delivered safely with zero lost time incidents recorded over the 120-day campaign.

120-day campaign. Highly anticipated production test of the Kingia formation to commence shortly. Cooper Basin Jaws Appraisal Project Gas production has continued to grow steadily during the period with instantaneous gas rates rising up to 50 mscf/d.

Water production has declined to approximately 300 bbls per day.

Incremental drawdown of the reservoir based on gas and water response is ongoing with bottom hole pressures now down to 239 psi. Corporate & Commercial Nev Power (ex-Fortescue Metals Group CEO & Managing Director) appointed to the Strike Board of Directors as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman.

Orica converted their $2.5 million debt facility to fully paid ordinary shares during the quarter. Strike now finance debt free.

Quarterly Report Q3/19 18th October 2019 Perth Basin - West Erregulla ('WE') Strike 50% and operator, Warrego Energy 50% West Erregulla-2 has been successfully drilled and completed in EP 469. The well encountered three separate, major conventional gas discoveries in the Permian sections of the stratigraphy. These formations included the secondary target in the Wagina sandstone, which is host to the Beharra Springs gas fields only 9 kms to the West. The primary target in the Kingia-High Cliff yielded two large gas discoveries, which were the main objectives of the well and have proven the West Erregulla to Waitsia analogy was accurate. The West Erregulla-2 well was completed at 5,100m in the Holmwood Shale and has had a production completion run with 48m of perforations executed across the Kingia sandstone in preparation for a flow test. A decision to only test the Kingia and to return and test the High Cliff and Wagina in the future was made due to the much thicker than expected net interval of excellent quality gas saturated Kingia sandstones, with the maximum flowrate expected to be constrained by the 3 ½ inch production tubing during the upcoming flow test. The successful and safe execution of this drilling and completion campaign points to the reliable and efficient track record Strike is developing as an onshore upstream operator. The major characteristics of the three gas discoveries from the well penetrations are as follows: Gross Net Avg Peak Formation Permeability Percentage of Inert Gases Column Column Porosity Porosity Pressure (m) (m) (%) (%) (psia) (md) (%) Wagina1 79 10 8 14 >6,800 Yet to be measured Yet to be measured Kingia2 97 58 12.6 19 6,828 102 < 5.8% High Cliff3 22 10 10.2 16 >6,800 Yet to be measured Yet to be measured *Wagina and High Cliff permeabilities and gas qualities will be assessed in flow tests to be undertaken in the future. Post the flow test of the Kingia formation Strike plans to release a Contingent Resource Statement which will look to verify the size of the discovered resource and is already well progressed on the planning and preparation of a proposed appraisal program. Refer ASX announcement "Wagina Gas Discovery at West Erregulla-2" dated 1 August 2019. Refer ASX announcement "Staggering Kingia Gas Discovery at West Erregulla" dated 27 August 2019. Refer ASX announcement "West Erregulla Adds a Further Significant Gas Discovery" dated 6 September 2019. Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745 P: +61 8 7099 7464 1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031 www.strikeenergy.com.au E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Quarterly Report Q3/19 18th October 2019 The discovery of these gas fields at such depth was counter to the traditional understanding of the geology of the Perth Basin. This has proven that excellent quality gas prone reservoirs can be found at depths greater than 3,800m (Waitsia). This has resulted in the opening up of a major gas exploration fairway into the Dandaragan trough where Strike and its neighbours have identified multiple high value quality Permian gas targets. Strike is the registered applicant for three adjoining exploration permits (100%) and is beginning to assess how best to begin exploration operations on that ground following grant of that tenure. Perth Basin - Other Strike spent the quarter preparing for 3D seismic campaigns at Walyering (90km2) and Ocean Hill (250km2). These seismic campaigns are expected to be undertaken over the coming 12 months. Native Title negotiations were also progressed for the three exploration permit applications in the North Perth Basin. Strike hopes to finalise these negotiations by the end of 2019, which would then enable Strike to commence exploration activities in these highly prospective areas. Jaws Appraisal Project - Southern Cooper Basin The Jaws-1 project wells are located at the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project (SCBGP) in PEL96 (Strike Operator and 66.67%, Energy World Corporation 33.33%). Pilot operations have been ongoing during the quarter where both water and gas production have continued to trend in a positive direction. Bottom hole pressures of 239 psig were achieved, which has seen instantaneous gas rates reach 50 mscf/d and water rates begin declining to 300 bwpd. The controlled drawdown appears to be progressing well, which is allowing the pressure wave to propagate out from the wellbore without compromising the coal or fracture structure integrity. This can be observed via the sustaining of good water rates and increase in gas production. Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745 P: +61 8 7099 7464 1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031 www.strikeenergy.com.au E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Quarterly Report Q3/19 18th October 2019 The controlled drawdown of the well will continue into the coming quarter and towards the expected desorption window of between 215-225 psig4 with the ultimate objective of demonstrating gas flow rates which may support a commercial project. During the quarter the Klebb shielding wells at K1 & K2 were shut-in due to failures in their beam pump completions. At the time of shutting in these wells they were producing negligible water and gas at a combined water rate of ~100 bwpd and combined gas production of less than a 10 mscf/d. The shut in of these Klebb wells is not considered material to the Jaws piloting operations. Corporate During the quarter Nev Power was appointed to the Board of Directors in the role of Non-Executive Deputy Chairman. Mr Power, who is currently the Chairman of both Perth Airport and the Foundation for the WA Museum and is the ex- Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, is a major addition to Strike's capabilities. Strike ended the quarter with $6 million of cash with the West Erregulla drilling program complete. Expenditure during the quarter was centred around the delivery of the West Erregulla-2 well and the continued piloting of the Jaws appraisal wells. Future expenditure will cover the West Erregulla flow test. Orica Australia Pty Ltd exercised its right under the Loan Agreement between Strike and Orica to convert the $2.5 million loan made by it to Strike in 2013 to Strike fully paid ordinary shares. With the conversion of Orica's loan, Strike is now finance debt free.

