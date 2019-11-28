Strike Energy : 28-11-2019 Appendix 3Y John Poynton (251 KB)

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Strike Energy Limited
ABN
59 078 012 745
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the
director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
John Poynton
Date of last notice
21 August 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
A/C
registered holder
Mulloway Pty Ltd
28 November 2019
August 2020 and exercisable at $0.15/share
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct - 7,000,000 unlisted options expiring 21
Class
Indirect - 8,000,001 ordinary fully paid shares
Number acquired
500,000
Number disposed
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
$92,500
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Direct - 7,000,000 unlisted options expiring 21
Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
|
Purchase of ordinary shares on market.
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
N/A
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
N/A
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
N/A
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
