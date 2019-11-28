Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Limited    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED

(STX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 28-11-2019 Appendix 3Y John Poynton (251 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 01:18am EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Strike Energy Limited

ABN

59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the

director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John Poynton

Date of last notice

21 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

A/C>

(including r g stered holder)

Mulloway Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

28 November 2019

Date of change

August 2020 and exercisable at $0.15/share

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct - 7,000,000 unlisted options expiring 21

Class

Indirect - 8,000,001 ordinary fully paid shares

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

500,000

Number disposed

Nil

Note:Value/ConsideratIf consideration isonnon-cash, provide details and estimated

$92,500

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

August 2020 and exercisable at $0.15/share

No. of securities held after change

Direct - 7,000,000 unlisted options expiring 21

Indirect - 8,500,001 ordinary fully paid shares

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Purchase of ordinary shares on market.

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

N/A

Note:Value/ConsiderationIf consideration is non-cash, provide details and

N/A

an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

N/A

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
01:18aSTRIKE ENERGY : 28-11-2019 Appendix 3Y John Poynton (251 KB)
PU
11/13STRIKE ENERGY : 14-11-2019 2019 AGM Chairman's Address and Presentation (3 MB)
PU
11/03STRIKE ENERGY : 04-11-2019 Walyering 3D Seismic Campaign Begins (527 KB)
PU
10/31STRIKE ENERGY : 01-11-2019 Capital Placement and Share Purchase Plan (210 KB)
PU
10/30STRIKE ENERGY : 30-10-2019 Lapsing of Performance Rights (98 KB)
PU
10/28STRIKE ENERGY : 29-10-2019 Trading Halt (156 KB)
PU
10/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-10-2019 Outstanding West Erregulla Flow Test Results (486 KB)
PU
10/21STRIKE ENERGY : 22-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Flow Test Update (261 KB)
PU
10/20STRIKE ENERGY : 21-10-2019 Perth Basin Strategy & Operations Update (5 MB)
PU
10/17STRIKE ENERGY : 18-10-2019 3Q19 Quarterly Activities Report & 5B (3 MB)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 315 M
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,19  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED134.18%214
CNOOC LIMITED-1.97%67 749
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.22%65 957
EOG RESOURCES INC.-17.04%41 835
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-37.16%34 455
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.42%32 962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group