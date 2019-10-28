Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Limited    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED

(STX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/28
0.24 AUD   -7.69%
08:27pSTRIKE ENERGY : 29-10-2019 Trading Halt (156 KB)
PU
10/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-10-2019 Outstanding West Erregulla Flow Test Results (486 KB)
PU
10/21STRIKE ENERGY : 22-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Flow Test Update (261 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 29-10-2019 Trading Halt (156 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) requests an immediate trading halt in its securities, pending an announcement relating a proposed capital raising. The trading halt is necessary to ensure the market is informed.

The Company anticipates making the above noted announcement prior to the commencement of trading on 31 October 2019. The trading halt should remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on 31 October 2019 or when the announcement referenced above is made.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Justin Ferravant

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 00:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
08:27pSTRIKE ENERGY : 29-10-2019 Trading Halt (156 KB)
PU
10/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-10-2019 Outstanding West Erregulla Flow Test Results (486 KB)
PU
10/21STRIKE ENERGY : 22-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Flow Test Update (261 KB)
PU
10/20STRIKE ENERGY : 21-10-2019 Perth Basin Strategy & Operations Update (5 MB)
PU
10/17STRIKE ENERGY : 18-10-2019 3Q19 Quarterly Activities Report & 5B (3 MB)
PU
10/15STRIKE ENERGY : 16-10-2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form (709 KB)
PU
10/09STRIKE ENERGY : 10-10-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (289 KB)
PU
10/01STRIKE ENERGY : 01-10-2019 Appendix 3Y Stephen Bizzell (155 KB)
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-09-2019 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Neville Power..
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-09-2019 Appointment of Nev Power to Board of Directors (141 K..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 378 M
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,24  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED229.11%279
CNOOC LIMITED0.49%68 815
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.62%62 346
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.89%41 768
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.71%37 828
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.28%30 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group