Strike Energy : 29-10-2019 Trading Halt (156 KB)

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) requests an immediate trading halt in its securities, pending an announcement relating a proposed capital raising. The trading halt is necessary to ensure the market is informed.

The Company anticipates making the above noted announcement prior to the commencement of trading on 31 October 2019. The trading halt should remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on 31 October 2019 or when the announcement referenced above is made.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Justin Ferravant

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary