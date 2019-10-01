Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 01-10-2019 Appendix 3Y Stephen Bizzell (155 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 02:20am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Strike Energy Limited

ABN

59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Bizzell

Date of last notice

9 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct

or

indirect

Indirect

interest

Nature

of

indirect

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is sole director & sole

interest

shareholder)

(including

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and

registered holder)

sole shareholder and beneficiary of trust it is trustee of)

Note: Provide details of the

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a

circumstances

giving rise

director & sole shareholder and member of superfund it is trustee of)

to the relevant interest.

BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director & sole shareholder)

ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd (Director is sole director & sole shareholder)

Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director)

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd (as nominee and custodian,

holding beneficially owned by Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd)

Date of change

25 September 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No.

of securities

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares

3,687,697

held

prior

to

change

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares

842,363

Options $0.155

363,750

(exp 31 Dec 2020)

Options $0.15 (exp

5,000,000

17 May 2021)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares

938,821

A/C>

BCP Alpha Investments Ltd

Ordinary Shares

363,750

ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares

914,571

Stephen Grant Bizzell <>

Ordinary Shares

48,500

Stephen Trestrail Bizzell A/C>

Stephen Grant Bizzell <>

Ordinary Shares

48,500

William Trestrail Bizzell A/C>

Stephen Grant Bizzell <>

Ordinary Shares

48,500

Florence Trestrail Bizzell A/C>

HSBC Custody Nominees

Ordinary Shares

3,500,000

(Australia) Ltd

Total Ordinary Shares: 10,392,702

Total $0.155 Options (expiry 31 Dec 2020): 363,750

Total $0.15 Options (expiry 17 May 2021): 5,000,000

Class

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideratio

n

Note:

If consideration

is

non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares

187,697

held

after

change

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd <>

Ordinary Shares

842,363

Family A/C>

Options $0.155 (exp 31

363,750

Dec 2020)

Options $0.15 (exp 17

5,000,000

May 2021)

Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd <>

Ordinary Shares

938,821

Superannuation Fund A/C>

BCP Alpha Investments Ltd

Ordinary Shares

363,750

ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd

Ordinary Shares

914,571

Stephen Grant Bizzell <>

Ordinary Shares

48,500

Stephen Trestrail Bizzell A/C>

Stephen Grant Bizzell <>

Ordinary Shares

48,500

William Trestrail Bizzell A/C>

Stephen Grant Bizzell <>

Ordinary Shares

48,500

Florence Trestrail Bizzell A/C>

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)

Ordinary Shares

7,000,000

Ltd

Total Ordinary Shares: 10,392,702

Total $0.155 Options (expiry 31 Dec 2020): 363,750

Total $0.15 Options (expiry 17 May 2021): 5,000,000

Nature

of

Transfer of shares to a custodian (HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd) for

change

security purposes pursuant to a Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security (refer

Example: on-market

Part 2 below). No change in beneficial ownership.

trade,

off-market

trade,

exercise

of

options,

issue

of

securities

under

dividend reinvestment

plan,

participation

in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security

Nature of interest

Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd, an entity that Stephen Bizzell

is a director and shareholder of, has entered into a Master

Loan Agreement and Deed of Security in respect of a portion

of its shareholding in Strike Energy Ltd. The loan facility

provides Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd with an ability to

borrow against the value of the Strike Energy Ltd shares held

as collateral pursuant to the Deed of Security. The term of the

loan facility is approximately 3 years

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of registered holder

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd

(if issued securities)

Date of change

25 September 2019

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security now relates to

7,000,000 Ordinary Shares with provision for further

tranches.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 06:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
02:20aSTRIKE ENERGY : 01-10-2019 Appendix 3Y Stephen Bizzell (155 KB)
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-09-2019 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Neville Power..
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 25-09-2019 Appointment of Nev Power to Board of Directors (141 K..
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 Corporate Governance Statement (192 KB)
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 Appendix 4G (130 KB)
PU
09/24STRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 June 2019 Annual Report (3 MB)
PU
09/23STRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Completion (291 KB)
PU
09/15STRIKE ENERGY : 16-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (344 KB)
PU
09/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-09-2019 Orica Debt Conversion & Appendix 3B (378 KB)
PU
09/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-09-2019 Cleansing Notice (126 KB)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 386 M
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD210.13%260
CNOOC LIMITED-1.64%68 118
CONOCOPHILLIPS-7.14%64 277
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.02%43 515
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.46%40 377
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.13%31 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group