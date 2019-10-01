Strike Energy : 01-10-2019 Appendix 3Y Stephen Bizzell (155 KB)

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen Bizzell Date of last notice 9 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect Indirect interest Nature of indirect Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is sole director & sole interest shareholder) (including Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and registered holder) sole shareholder and beneficiary of trust it is trustee of) Note: Provide details of the Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a circumstances giving rise director & sole shareholder and member of superfund it is trustee of) to the relevant interest. BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director & sole shareholder) ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd (Director is sole director & sole shareholder) Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director) Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director) HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd (as nominee and custodian, holding beneficially owned by Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd) Date of change 25 September 2019