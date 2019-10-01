Strike Energy : 01-10-2019 Appendix 3Y Stephen Bizzell (155 KB)
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Strike Energy Limited
ABN
59 078 012 745
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Stephen Bizzell
Date of last notice
9 September 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct
or
indirect
Indirect
interest
Nature
of
indirect
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Director is sole director & sole
interest
shareholder)
(including
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a director and
registered holder)
sole shareholder and beneficiary of trust it is trustee of)
Note: Provide details of the
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd (Director is a
circumstances
giving rise
director & sole shareholder and member of superfund it is trustee of)
to the relevant interest.
BCP Alpha Investments Pty Ltd (Director is a director & sole shareholder)
ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd (Director is sole director & sole shareholder)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director)
Stephen Bizzell (Child of Director)
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd (as nominee and custodian,
holding beneficially owned by Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd)
Date of change
25 September 2019
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No.
of securities
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares
3,687,697
held
prior
to
change
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares
842,363
Options $0.155
363,750
(exp 31 Dec 2020)
Options $0.15 (exp
5,000,000
17 May 2021)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares
938,821
A/C>
BCP Alpha Investments Ltd
Ordinary Shares
363,750
ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares
914,571
Stephen Grant Bizzell <>
Ordinary Shares
48,500
Stephen Trestrail Bizzell A/C>
Stephen Grant Bizzell <>
Ordinary Shares
48,500
William Trestrail Bizzell A/C>
Stephen Grant Bizzell <>
Ordinary Shares
48,500
Florence Trestrail Bizzell A/C>
HSBC Custody Nominees
Ordinary Shares
3,500,000
(Australia) Ltd
Total Ordinary Shares: 10,392,702
Total $0.155 Options (expiry 31 Dec 2020): 363,750
Total $0.15 Options (expiry 17 May 2021): 5,000,000
Class
Number acquired
N/A
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideratio
n
Note:
If consideration
is
non-cash, provide details
and estimated valuation
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares
187,697
held
after
change
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd <>
Ordinary Shares
842,363
Family A/C>
Options $0.155 (exp 31
363,750
Dec 2020)
Options $0.15 (exp 17
5,000,000
May 2021)
Bizzell Nominees Pty Ltd <>
Ordinary Shares
938,821
Superannuation Fund A/C>
BCP Alpha Investments Ltd
Ordinary Shares
363,750
ACN 601 276 886 Pty Ltd
Ordinary Shares
914,571
Stephen Grant Bizzell <>
Ordinary Shares
48,500
Stephen Trestrail Bizzell A/C>
Stephen Grant Bizzell <>
Ordinary Shares
48,500
William Trestrail Bizzell A/C>
Stephen Grant Bizzell <>
Ordinary Shares
48,500
Florence Trestrail Bizzell A/C>
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia)
Ordinary Shares
7,000,000
Ltd
Total Ordinary Shares: 10,392,702
Total $0.155 Options (expiry 31 Dec 2020): 363,750
Total $0.15 Options (expiry 17 May 2021): 5,000,000
Nature
of
Transfer of shares to a custodian (HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Pty Ltd) for
change
security purposes pursuant to a Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security (refer
Example: on-market
Part 2 below). No change in beneficial ownership.
trade,
off-market
trade,
exercise
of
options,
issue
of
securities
under
dividend reinvestment
plan,
participation
in
buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security
Nature of interest
Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd, an entity that Stephen Bizzell
is a director and shareholder of, has entered into a Master
Loan Agreement and Deed of Security in respect of a portion
of its shareholding in Strike Energy Ltd. The loan facility
provides Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd with an ability to
borrow against the value of the Strike Energy Ltd shares held
as collateral pursuant to the Deed of Security. The term of the
loan facility is approximately 3 years
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of registered holder
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Ltd
(if issued securities)
Date of change
25 September 2019
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Master Loan Agreement and Deed of Security
now relates to
7,000,000 Ordinary Shares with provision for further
tranches.
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.