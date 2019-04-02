Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/02
0.066 AUD   +1.54%
06:27pSTRIKE ENERGY : 03-04-2019 April 2019 Activities Update (2 MB)
PU
03/27STRIKE ENERGY : 28-03-2019 CBA Facility Extension (250 KB)
PU
03/26STRIKE ENERGY : 27-03-2019 FY16 R&D Update (138 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 03-04-2019 April 2019 Activities Update (2 MB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Strike Energy Limited

April 2019 Activities Update

High Cliff Sandstone from the Perth Basin

Important Notice

This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase any security and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

Reliance should not be placed on the information or opinions contained in this presentation. This presentation does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor. Any decision to purchase or subscribe for any shares in Strike Energy Limited should only be made after making independent enquiries and seeking appropriate financial advice.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Strike Energy Limited and its affiliates and related bodies corporate, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents disclaim liability (including without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence) for any loss arising from any use of or reliance on this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

Statements contained in this presentation, including but not limited to those regarding the possible or assumed future costs, performance, dividends, returns, production levels or rates, oil and gas prices, reserves, potential growth of Strike Energy Limited, industry growth or other projections and any estimated company earnings are or may be forward looking statements.

Such statements relate to future events and expectations and as such involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of Strike Energy Limited. Actual results, actions and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this presentation.

Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the Listing Rules of ASX Limited, Strike Energy Limited does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Page 2

Strike Energy Limited

Strike has a portfolio of high quality and potentially transformational gas projects capable of delivering material near term value

Securities on Issue

Shares: 1,364,087,301

Options: 46,190,029

Performance Rights: 13,494,982

Market Capitalisation $98 million

Cash & Facilities ~$11.5million as per the end of Q4/2018

Share price performance - one year

Board of Directors

Chairman

John Poynton AO Cit WA

Australian Business Leader

Governance & Finance

Managing Director

Stuart Nicholls

Ex-Shell International

Exploration & Commercial

Non-Exec Director

Stephen Bizzell

Energy & Finance Executive

Exploration & Management

Non-Exec Director

Jody Rowe

Ex-QGC, Rowe Consultants

Contracting & Procurement

Non-Exec Director

Andrew Seaton

Ex CFO Santos

Finance & Commercial

Page 3

Key Investment Themes

Exposure to growing Australian domestic gas markets

Diversified portfolio with domestic gas projects across the east and west coast

of Australia

West Coast portfolio almost unrecognised in current market valuation

High impact exploration underway with material near term production potential

Potential for rapid access to market with assets placed amongst existing

major gas infrastructure; translating into short term horizoned cash

generation.

Page 4

A unique company position in the market

Diversified portfolio across the exploration / appraisal funnel providing resilience and risk mitigation with remaining material upside in the company valuation.

Play

EP 488

& 489

Unconventional

Lead

Other

Kingia - High

Cliff Other

EPA 88 & 89

Perth Basin Conventional

Perth Basin Unconventional

Cooper Basin Conventional

Cooper Basin Unconventional

Aldinga &Prospect

Kingia - High

Ocean Hill

Cliff EPA82

West

Erregulla

EP469

Cooper Oil

PEL515

Size illustrative of potential value

Discovery & Appraisal

Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project

Jaws and

attaching Deep

Coal permits

Walyering

Development & Production

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
06:27pSTRIKE ENERGY : 03-04-2019 April 2019 Activities Update (2 MB)
PU
03/27STRIKE ENERGY : 28-03-2019 CBA Facility Extension (250 KB)
PU
03/26STRIKE ENERGY : 27-03-2019 FY16 R&D Update (138 KB)
PU
03/21STRIKE ENERGY : 22-03-2019 Jaws Pilot Update (121 KB)
PU
03/07STRIKE ENERGY : West erregulla program commences
AQ
03/07STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - Warrego West Erregulla-2 Campaign Commences
AQ
03/07STRIKE ENERGY : to drill West Erregulla-2 well
AQ
03/06STRIKE ENERGY : 07-03-2019 West Erregulla Program Commences (238 KB)
PU
03/05STRIKE ENERGY : to Drill West Erregulla-2 Well
AQ
03/04STRIKE ENERGY : 05-03-2019 W. Erregulla Additional Target and Final Prospective ..
PU
More news
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD-17.72%58
CNOOC LTD20.39%83 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.56%75 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.11.16%55 209
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.85%49 620
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.87%33 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About