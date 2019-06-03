Strike Energy : 03-06-2019 West Erregulla 2 Press Release (135 KB)

Press Release

3rd June 2019

CLARIFICATION ON USE OF TECHNOLOGIES AT THE

WEST ERREGULLA-2 WELL

Strike Energy Limited (Strike or The Company - ASX:STX) in joint venture with its partner Warrego Energy Limited (ASX: WGO) make the following clarifying statements in response to the 'Lock the Gate Alliance' release entitled "Concern as massive drill rig rolls into the Mid-West in search of gas to frack".

Strike would like to make clear that the EP469 JV has no intention to deploy hydraulic stimulation (fracking) technology at the West Erregulla-2 exploration well. This statement is supported by the environmental approval given to the Joint Venture and the Environment Plan Summary submission which is available on Strike's website at: EP469 West Erregulla-2Exploration Well Environmental Plan Summary

The primary objective of the well is the Kingia-High Cliff Sandstones which are home in the adjacent permit to the conventional Waitsia gas field. The secondary target includes the Dongara/Wagina sandstones which have historically been considered a tight gas formation, however Strike's geological work concludes that the lower Wagina may include the presence of a conventional gas target, analogous to the neighbouring Beharra Springs gas field. Finally, the tertiary target of the well is a conventional oil trap in the Cattamarra formation.

As seen from all disclosure by the company to date, there is no intention to begin exploration or appraisal at West Erregulla for unconventional hydrocarbons which require the use of hydraulic stimulation (fracking).

CEO and Managing Director, Mr Stuart Nicholls said;

"The Company has worked extensively with landholders, local Shires and State government regulatory bodies to ensure that all operational procedures are in line with the current environmental standards. We have also discussed 'fracking' at length and that the EP469 JV is targeting only conventionaloil and gas accumulations where this technology is not required for their testing or extraction. As a responsible operator working within the Three Springs, Mingenew and Irwin communities we encourage anyone to reach out should they have any concerns with our current operations."

