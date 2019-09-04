Log in
STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
09/04
0.27 AUD   -1.82%
Strike Energy : 05-09-2019 Trading Halt (129 KB)

09/04/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

ASX Announcement

5 September 2019

TRADING HALT REQUEST

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) requests an immediate trading halt in its securities, pending an announcement relating to the West Erregulla-2 well results.

The Company anticipates making the above noted announcement prior to the commencement of trading on 9 September 2019. The trading halt should remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on 9 September 2019 or when the announcement referenced above is made.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Justin Ferravant

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745 P: +61 8 7099 7400 1/31-35 George Street, Thebarton SA 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 01:51:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 420 M
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,27  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD248.10%289
CNOOC LTD-3.29%65 123
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.54%57 772
EOG RESOURCES INC.-15.00%43 022
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.16%38 176
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.37%27 764
