Strike Energy : 06-09-2019 West Erregulla Adds A Further Significant Gas Discovery (374 KB)

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement 6th September 2019

WEST ERREGULLA ADDS A FURTHER

SIGNIFICANT GAS DISCOVERY

Highlights

Excellent quality conventional gas discovery in the High Cliff sandstone

High Cliff log data compares favourably to the Waitsia gas field log data

Gas saturated High Cliff sandstone with 10m of net pay and porosities up to 16%

Gross High Cliff gas column of at least 22m

WE2 well drilling now complete at 5,100m

Strike Energy Limited confirms that the Strike-Warrego Joint Venture has made a further significant gas discovery in the High Cliff sandstone as part of the West Erregulla-2 drilling campaign. Wireline logging tools have been run across the formation and log interpretation has been undertaken.

The High Cliff formation was encountered at 4,918 metres with a gross gas column of at least 22 metres. The High Cliff is made up of a single fining upwards cycle that has well-developed porosity throughout. The entire 22 metre section is gas saturated with a net pay of 10 metres and an average porosity of 10.3% and sections up to 16%.

The well did not encounter a gas water contact in the High Cliff formation which is consistent with the seismic amplitude model that supports the interpreted field boundaries.

Strike's Managing Director, Stuart Nicholls said

"The addition of yet another material gas discovery in the West Erregulla-2 drilling campaign makes this a truly outstanding result for the well. The High Cliff sandstone quality at West Erregulla is comparable to the High Cliff in the Waitsia-1 well which flowed 25 mmscf/d when tested. The High Cliff results are in line with Strike's expectations and indicate a discovery with significant areal extent that can be delineated on 3D seismic."

"West Erregulla-2 has finished drilling at 5,100m and is now not only the deepest well in onshore Australia but has also discovered the deepest ever hydrocarbons. The presence of both gas and porosity at such depths add further significant value to the fast evolving Kingia-High Cliff conventional gas fairway within the Perth Basin.

Now with gas discoveries in the Wagina, Kingia and High Cliff sandstones the West Erregulla trifecta has been achieved."