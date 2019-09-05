Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/04
0.27 AUD   -1.82%
09/04STRIKE ENERGY : 05-09-2019 Trading Halt (129 KB)
PU
09/01STRIKE ENERGY : 02-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update High Cliff (207 KB)
PU
08/26STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - West Erregulla 2 Update Kingia Encountered
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 06-09-2019 West Erregulla Adds A Further Significant Gas Discovery (374 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:17pm EDT

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

6th September 2019

WEST ERREGULLA ADDS A FURTHER

SIGNIFICANT GAS DISCOVERY

Highlights

  • Excellent quality conventional gas discovery in the High Cliff sandstone
  • High Cliff log data compares favourably to the Waitsia gas field log data
  • Gas saturated High Cliff sandstone with 10m of net pay and porosities up to 16%
  • Gross High Cliff gas column of at least 22m
  • WE2 well drilling now complete at 5,100m

Strike Energy Limited confirms that the Strike-Warrego Joint Venture has made a further significant gas discovery in the High Cliff sandstone as part of the West Erregulla-2 drilling campaign. Wireline logging tools have been run across the formation and log interpretation has been undertaken.

The High Cliff formation was encountered at 4,918 metres with a gross gas column of at least 22 metres. The High Cliff is made up of a single fining upwards cycle that has well-developed porosity throughout. The entire 22 metre section is gas saturated with a net pay of 10 metres and an average porosity of 10.3% and sections up to 16%.

The well did not encounter a gas water contact in the High Cliff formation which is consistent with the seismic amplitude model that supports the interpreted field boundaries.

Strike's Managing Director, Stuart Nicholls said

"The addition of yet another material gas discovery in the West Erregulla-2 drilling campaign makes this a truly outstanding result for the well. The High Cliff sandstone quality at West Erregulla is comparable to the High Cliff in the Waitsia-1 well which flowed 25 mmscf/d when tested. The High Cliff results are in line with Strike's expectations and indicate a discovery with significant areal extent that can be delineated on 3D seismic."

"West Erregulla-2 has finished drilling at 5,100m and is now not only the deepest well in onshore Australia but has also discovered the deepest ever hydrocarbons. The presence of both gas and porosity at such depths add further significant value to the fast evolving Kingia-High Cliff conventional gas fairway within the Perth Basin.

Now with gas discoveries in the Wagina, Kingia and High Cliff sandstones the West Erregulla trifecta has been achieved."

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

ASX Announcement

6th September 2019

Forward Plan

Strike has completed drilling at WE2 and is currently undertaking additional advanced logging. Following this the 5-1/2" production casing will be run and cemented. A production completion will be run with perforations in the Kingia and High Cliff zones before conducting flow testing.

Strike Technical Summary

Wireline logging tools have confirmed the presence of a material hydrocarbon bearing zone in the High Cliff sandstone at the West Erregulla-2 well. Elevated mud gas readings were observed whilst drilling.

The logs confirmed the well encountered a total High Cliff sandstone of 22 metres which is representative of the gross column. The column had a net pay of 10 metres.

Permeabilities, formation pressures, fluid samples and cores of the High Cliff sandstone will be taken via wireline tools. The combination of observed gas at high pressure and good reservoir characteristics support the potential for high flow rates on a production test. Booking of a contingent resource will be subject to collecting the information above.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in

EP469, and Warrego Energy Limited (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest. West

Erregulla is located at Lat: 29' 24' 54.07" South Long: 115' 18' 26.02" East

Investor & Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Phone: +61 432 587 808

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

email: justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au

West Erregulla-2 Location and Amplitude Visualisations of stacked targets:

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 02:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
09/04STRIKE ENERGY : 05-09-2019 Trading Halt (129 KB)
PU
09/01STRIKE ENERGY : 02-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update High Cliff (207 KB)
PU
08/26STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - West Erregulla 2 Update Kingia Encountered
AQ
08/23STRIKE ENERGY : West erregulla-2 update upper kingia encountered
AQ
08/23STRIKE ENERGY : 23-08-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update – Kingia Encountered (4..
PU
08/20STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED : - STX West Erregulla 2 Update
AQ
08/15STRIKE ENERGY : 16-08-2019 General Meeting Presentation (2 MB)
PU
08/11STRIKE ENERGY : 12-08-2019 Wagina Discovery Update (363 KB)
PU
08/06STRIKE ENERGY : 07-08-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (206 KB)
PU
08/06WARREGO ENERGY : Wagina Sandstone results forward view to Kingia-High Cliff
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 420 M
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,27  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD248.10%286
CNOOC LTD-2.47%66 865
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.51%59 171
EOG RESOURCES INC.-13.35%43 858
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.47%38 981
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.37%28 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group