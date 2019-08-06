Log in
STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
08/06
0.115 AUD   -4.17%
Strike Energy : 07-08-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (206 KB)

08/06/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

7th August 2019

WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE

Highlights

  • Second intermediate section cased and cemented
  • Preparing to run in hole and drill ahead to primary targets

Since the last update, Strike has successfully run in hole with the 8-5/8" casing liner to a setting depth of 4,226m and cemented this in place to finish the second intermediate section. Liner running and cementing activities proceeded smoothly and the hole section is now cased. The cement shoe track was then drilled out and a leak off test performed.

Forward Plan

Strike is currently pulling out of hole with the shoe track assembly and will then conduct a cement bond log (CBL) in the cased hole section. Following the CBL, a new bottom hole assembly with motor will be run into the hole to commence drilling the 6-3/4" production hole section to a nominal TD of 5,200m.

Within this final section, Strike prognoses it will intersect a further Wagina sand cycle before entering the Carynginia Shale and then proceeding through the Irwin River Coal Measures to the first primary gas target in the Kingia sandstone. After the Kingia, a shale separates the second primary gas target in the High Cliff sandstone before the well reaches TD.

West Erregulla-2

West Erregulla-2 is being drilled in EP 469, which is adjacent to and targeting analogous Permian gas sands of a similar size and nature as the Waitsia gas discovery. The well will be drilled to a planned total depth of 5,200m.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in

EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

Investor & Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Phone: +61 432 587 808

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

email: justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

West Erregulla-2 Location and Amplitude Visualisations of stacked targets:

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 03:19:05 UTC
