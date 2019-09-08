Strike Energy : 09-09-2019 Jaws Pilot Update (176 KB)

ASX Announcement

JAWS PILOT UPDATE

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX:STX) provides an update on the Jaws pilot operations at the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project.

Since the last update, Strike has maintained the pressure in the Jaws wellbore at 250psi and closely monitored the reservoir response and pump performance. Water rates have been naturally declining, as expected, and have now reached 350bbls/d. The production of gas has been continuous throughout this period with Jaws, as well as Klebb 1 and Klebb 2, exhibiting strengthening flares as rates slowly build. Instantaneous gas rates at Jaws are up to 45 mscf/d over the previous week.

Having gathered sufficient data under the constant wellbore pressure program, and based upon the observed reservoir behaviour, Strike will now transition Jaws into a controlled drawdown phase. This critical phase will be delivered through an iterative process of small, incremental pump speed changes, and monitoring of reservoir response (water/gas).

The Jaws-1 project wells are located at the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project (SCBGP) in PEL96 (Strike Operator and 66.67%, Energy World Corporation 33.33%).

