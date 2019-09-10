Strike Energy : 11-09-2019 Appendix 3B (298 KB)

Log in
STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/10
0.255 AUD   +10.87%
Strike Energy : 11-09-2019 Appendix 3B

09/10/2019

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Strike Energy Limited

59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

be issued

tomaximumbe issuednumber(ifwhichknown)may beor issued

(eexpiry.g. if options,date; exerciseif partlypricepaidand

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

all respects from the

+issue date

with an existing

+

class of quoted

securities?

+

the

additional

securities do

If

+

not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the

extent

to which

they

participate

for

the

next

dividend, (in

the

case

of a

trust, distribution) or interest

payment

the extent to which they do

not rank equally, other than in

relation to the next dividend,

distribution

or

interest

payment

(Ifacquisitionissued as considerationof assets, clearlyfor the identify those assets)

thatapprovalhas obtainedunder rulesecurity7.1A? holder If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities, andthe complysubject withof issectionAppendix6i 3B resolutionpassed under rule 7.1A was withoutunder rulesecurity7.1 holder approval

withundersecurityrule 7.1A holder approval

option holders.

Issue of 2,000,000 shares at $0.15/share to option holders.

Issue of 416,667 shares to performance rights holders vested and exercised under the employee incentive share plan.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

withundersecurityrule 7.3, orholderanotherapprovalspecific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

under an exception in rule 7.2

7of.1A,15wasdayissueVWAPpriceasatcalculatedleast 75% under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

Rule 7.1A - 156,120,517

and

release

to ASX

Market

Announcements

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+

(+securities thequoted+ securitieson ASXin sectionincluding2 if applicable)+

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 3

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

+

+

+including

not

ASX

1

21 Aug

+

(

securities

quoted on

63,000,000

$0.15 (expiry 16 Nov 2020)

the

securities

in

section 2 if applicable)

10,000,000

$0.15 (expiry 17 May 2021)

2,000,000

$0.12 (expiry 7 Apr 2020)

12,156,175

Milestone Option (expiry 31

1,091,250

Dec 2019)

$0.155(expiry 31 Dec 2020)

555,601

$0.103 (expiry 31 Dec 2019)

833,333

Performance Rights

Expiry 30 Oct 2019

2,500,000

Expiry N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

3,517,605

Expiry 30 Sep 2021

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

required?

renounceable?

+

be offered

+

+

offer relates

+

Not applicable

entitlements

registersaggregated(or forsubregisters)calculatingbe entitlements?

relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 4

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

entitywill nothas besecuritysent holdersnew offerwho documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

acceptances or renunciations

or commission

broker to the issue

payableacceptancesto brokersor renunciationswho lodgeon behalf of security holders securitydate of theholders'meeting approval, the formsent toandpersonsoffer documentsentitled will be andholderstheto participateterms entitleon exercise,option the date on which notices will be sent to option holders applicable)

applicable)

entitlementsbroker? in full through a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 5

04/03/2013

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 03:26:06 UTC
