Strike Energy : 11-09-2019 Cleansing Notice (143 KB)

ASX Announcement

11 September 2019

Market Announcements Platform

ASX Limited

via electronic lodgement

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e)

CORPORATIONS ACT

Strike Energy Limited (ASX "STX") (Strike) refers to the issue of 5,171,061 fully paid ordinary shares on exercise of existing options as notified in the Appendix 3B lodged by Strike with the ASX today.

The shares were issued today.

For the purposes of section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), Strike advises that:

The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This notice is being given under paragraph 5(e) of section 708A of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this notice, Strike has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M (as they apply to Strike) and section 674 of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Justin Ferravant

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary