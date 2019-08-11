Strike Energy : 12-08-2019 Wagina Discovery Update (363 KB)

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement 12th August 2019

WAGINA GAS DISCOVERY UPDATE

WEST ERREGULLA-2

Highlights

Further log interpretation indicates upgrade of net reservoir to 10.2 metres in the Wagina sandstone

Additional 5 metres of gas bearing Wagina sands drilled since last update brings total gas column to 79 metres

West Erregulla-2 Wagina discovery appears analogous to Beharra Springs

Strike Energy Limited is pleased to announce an upgraded view of the Wagina sandstone conventional gas discovery at West Erregulla-2, which was announced on the 1st August 2019.

Further analysis of the logs has indicated an improved net reservoir and implies a discovery analogous to the Beharra Springs gas fields which are located only 9km from EP469 (West Erregulla).

Wagina Update

Further interpretation of the wireline logs has been undertaken using proven regional cut-offs in the petrophysical analysis, as taken from fields such as Beharra Springs. This has increased the interpreted net reservoir to at least 10.2 metres across the Wagina sandstone with porosities up to 14%. This net reservoir can be subdivided into a higher quality upper zone, and a more dispersed lower porosity zone.

Drilling observations, including gas flared to surface through the upper part of the Wagina formation, confirms that the reservoir pressure is in excess of 6,800 psia. This overpressure in conjunction with the inferred reservoir properties support the potential for material flow rates when the formation is subject to a future production test.

Since the discovery announcement, additional gas bearing Wagina sands have been encountered in the production hole section before reaching the Carynginia shale. Subject to logging, these are expected to add a further 5 metres to the previously advised gross gas column, bringing it to 79 metres in total.

Beharra Springs Analogy

Beharra Springs and its associated fields were discovered during the 1990's and early 2000's with depths ranging from 3,270m to 3,870m. The Beharra fields remain onstream and continue to produce sales gas.

Flow testing from these fields achieved some of the highest onshore flow rates at the time, up to 38mmscf/d. These results came with original reservoir pressures of ~5,780 psia, an average net pay of 10.4 metres and porosities of 9.5% - this compares very favourably for West Erregulla-2.

The Beharra fields are typical bimodal reservoirs, where a thick low porosity gas-charged sand underlies a thinner, highly productive upper section. The continual 'recharge' from the lower section into the upper is