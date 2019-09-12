Strike Energy : 12-09-2019 Good Oil Conference Presentation (2 MB)

Log in
STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/11
0.26 AUD   +1.96%
0.26 AUD   +1.96%
Strike Energy : 12-09-2019 Good Oil Conference Presentation

09/12/2019 | 12:17am EDT

Strike Energy Limited

Good Oil Conference

West Erregulla-2 Results

September 2019

West Erregulla-2

Important Notice

Summary information

This presentation contains summary information regarding Strike Energy and its subsidiaries current as at 11 September 2019. The information in this presentation is of general background only and does not purport to be complete. The contents of this presentation should be considered in conjunction with Strike Energy's other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange available at www.asx.com.au.

Not an offer

This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase any security and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

Not financial product advice

Reliance should not be placed on the information or opinions contained in this presentation. This presentation does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor. Any decision to purchase or subscribe for any shares in Strike Energy Limited should only be made after consideration of your own objectives and financial situation, making independent enquiries and seeking appropriate financial advice.

Past performance

Statements about past performance provides no guarantee or guidance as to future performance, including in respect of the price of Strike shares.

Future Statements

Statements contained in this presentation, including but not limited to those regarding the possible or assumed future costs, performance, dividends, returns, production levels or rates, oil and gas prices, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, potential growth of Strike Energy Limited, industry growth and any estimated company earnings are or may be forward looking statements.

Such statements relate to future events and expectations and as such involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties associated with oil, gas, geothermal and related businesses, many of which are outside the control of Strike Energy Limited, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results, actions and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this presentation, including, but not limited to: price fluctuations, actual demand, drilling and production results, reserve estimates, regulatory developments, project delays or advancements and approvals and costs estimates.

Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the Listing Rules of ASX Limited, Strike Energy Limited does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Competent person's statements

The information in this presentation that relates to resource estimates is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr A. Farley who holds a B.Sc in Geology and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr A. Farley is Manager Geoscience for the Group and has worked in the petroleum industry as a practicing geologist for over 17 years. Mr A. Farley has consented to the inclusion in this report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mr Tony Cortis (M.Sc. Geology) of Igesi Consulting has consented to the inclusion in this report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Mr Cortis has over 30 years of industry experience, 28 of which were with Shell International, and is a member of APEGA and the AAPG. He has extensive technical and delivery experience in all three Unconventional Resource play types: tight clastic, shale and coal bed reservoirs. He has actively worked on CBM projects in the Bowser Basin, the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin and in the Ordos Basin of China. He has also worked on numerous conventional clastic and carbonate plays worldwide.

Page 2

West Erregulla 2

Achievement

  • WE2 the deepest well ever drilled onshore Australia at 5,100m.
  • Three excellent high pressure Permian gas filled reservoirs discovered at depth.

Still to come…

  • Production flow testing within weeks.
  • Resource size released shortly after flow testing.

Wagina Gas Discovery

Kingia Gas Discovery

High Cliff Gas Discovery

Page 3

The West Erregulla Trifecta

Wagina Sandstone

Kingia Sandstone

High Cliff Sandstone

23 km²

25 km²

25 km²

10.2m net reservoir

58m net pay

10m net pay

79m gross gas column

220m gross gas column

22m gross gas column

  • Excellent correlation between Strike geological and geophysical model predictions
  • High amplitude corresponds to porous hydrocarbon charged sands
  • Strike now has the recipe for success to delineate high confidence Permian targets

Page 4

Wagina Sandstone Stratigraphic Section

Stratigraphic Section: Flattened on Top Dongara

Beharra Springs-3

Beharra Springs N-1Tarantula-1ST-1

Warradong-1

West Erregulla-2

West Erregulla-1

Dongara

20.8 mmscfd

>30 mmscfd

27.6 mmscfd

  • Cross section shows stratigraphic expansion and basin- ward (Easterly) thickening of both upper Wagina and basal Wagina.
  • Basal Wagina in WE2 contains bimodal reservoir with commercial porosity development in the upper section. Similar bimodal reservoirs seen at Beharra Springs fields.
  • WE has higher relative pressures and charge than other penetrations of the Wagina in the greater Beharra Springs.

Dongara

Upper

Wagina

Basal

Wagina

Carynginia

Tight Gas Sand

TD in Upper Wagina

TOP OVERPRESSURES

GAS INFLUX

Good clean sandstones similar to Beharra Springs With additional log porosity and associated gas shows. Two additional sandstone cycles were captured during drilling of the final section.

Beekeeper

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:16:05 UTC
