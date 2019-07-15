Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/15
0.0625 AUD   +0.81%
08:20pSTRIKE ENERGY : 16-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (199 KB)
PU
07/05STRIKE ENERGY : 05-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (351 KB)
PU
06/03STRIKE ENERGY : 03-06-2019 West Erregulla 2 Press Release (135 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 16-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (199 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

16th July 2019

WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE

Current Operations

Since the last update on the 5th of July, Strike has been drilling ahead at West Erregulla 2 on the second intermediate hole section (10-5/8" hole) with a current depth of 3,617m. The Kockatea formation was encountered at 3,334m and while prognosed as a hard marine shale, drilling rates through this formation have been significantly slower than anticipated. Numerous drill bit and bottom hole assembly changes have been required to maintain a sufficient rate of penetration (ROP).

Minor hydrocarbon shows have been seen throughout the Kockatea formation, which is to be expected as it is a well-established source rock for other Perth basin oil and gas discoveries.

Forward Plan

Strike is currently running back in hole with a new bit and motor assembly to complete drilling through the Kockatea formation which is prognosed to continue until ~3,820m. As some of the more challenging aspects of the Kockatea appear to have eased, it is expected that this should improve ROP as the drilling then continues through a series of sandstone formations. These sandstones include the basal Wagina conventional target to section TD at approximately 4,230m, before pulling out and running wireline logs over the entire section.

West Erregulla-2

West Erregulla-2 is being drilled in EP 469 which is adjacent to and targeting analogous Permian gas sands of a similar size and nature as the Waitsia gas discovery. The well will be drilled to a planned total depth of 5,200m and penetrate two additional independent reservoir targets. These include a conventional gas target in the basal Wagina sandstone and the primary gas sand sequence in the Kingia High Cliff.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in

EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

Investor & Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Phone: +61 432 587 808

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

email: justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

ASX Announcement

16th July 2019

West Erregulla-2 Location and Amplitude Visualisations of stacked targets:

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 00:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
08:20pSTRIKE ENERGY : 16-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (199 KB)
PU
07/05STRIKE ENERGY : 05-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (351 KB)
PU
06/03STRIKE ENERGY : 03-06-2019 West Erregulla 2 Press Release (135 KB)
PU
05/05STRIKE ENERGY : 06-05-2019 Waitsia & West Erregulla Geophysical Similarities (3 ..
PU
04/28STRIKE ENERGY : 29-04-2019 1Q19 Quarterly Activities Report & 5B (1 MB)
PU
04/22STRIKE ENERGY : 23-04-2019 FY16 R&D Appeal (137 KB)
PU
04/12STRIKE ENERGY : 12-04-2019 CBA Facility Extension (120 KB)
PU
04/02STRIKE ENERGY : 03-04-2019 April 2019 Activities Update (2 MB)
PU
03/27STRIKE ENERGY : 28-03-2019 CBA Facility Extension (250 KB)
PU
03/26STRIKE ENERGY : 27-03-2019 FY16 R&D Update (138 KB)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 96,5 M
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD-21.52%67
CNOOC LTD11.02%76 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS-0.95%69 461
EOG RESOURCES INC.4.23%52 717
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-15.74%37 744
ANADARKO PETROLEUM66.77%36 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About