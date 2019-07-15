Strike Energy : 16-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (199 KB)

ASX Announcement

WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE

Current Operations

Since the last update on the 5th of July, Strike has been drilling ahead at West Erregulla 2 on the second intermediate hole section (10-5/8" hole) with a current depth of 3,617m. The Kockatea formation was encountered at 3,334m and while prognosed as a hard marine shale, drilling rates through this formation have been significantly slower than anticipated. Numerous drill bit and bottom hole assembly changes have been required to maintain a sufficient rate of penetration (ROP).

Minor hydrocarbon shows have been seen throughout the Kockatea formation, which is to be expected as it is a well-established source rock for other Perth basin oil and gas discoveries.

Forward Plan

Strike is currently running back in hole with a new bit and motor assembly to complete drilling through the Kockatea formation which is prognosed to continue until ~3,820m. As some of the more challenging aspects of the Kockatea appear to have eased, it is expected that this should improve ROP as the drilling then continues through a series of sandstone formations. These sandstones include the basal Wagina conventional target to section TD at approximately 4,230m, before pulling out and running wireline logs over the entire section.

West Erregulla-2

West Erregulla-2 is being drilled in EP 469 which is adjacent to and targeting analogous Permian gas sands of a similar size and nature as the Waitsia gas discovery. The well will be drilled to a planned total depth of 5,200m and penetrate two additional independent reservoir targets. These include a conventional gas target in the basal Wagina sandstone and the primary gas sand sequence in the Kingia High Cliff.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in

EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

