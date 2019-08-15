Strike Energy : 16-08-2019 General Meeting Presentation (2 MB)

Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/15
STRIKE ENERGY : 16-08-2019 General Meeting Presentation
STRIKE ENERGY : 12-08-2019 Wagina Discovery Update
STRIKE ENERGY : 07-08-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update
Strike Energy : 16-08-2019 General Meeting Presentation

08/15/2019

Strike Energy Limited

General Meeting

16th August 2019

West Erregulla-2

Important Notice

Summary information

This presentation contains summary information regarding Strike Energy and its subsidiaries current as at 16 August 2019. The information in this presentation is of general background only and does not purport to be complete. The contents of this presentation should be considered in conjunction with Strike Energy's other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange available at www.asx.com.au.

Not an offer

This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase any security and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.

Not financial product advice

Reliance should not be placed on the information or opinions contained in this presentation. This presentation does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor. Any decision to purchase or subscribe for any shares in Strike Energy Limited should only be made after consideration of your own objectives and financial situation, making independent enquiries and seeking appropriate financial advice.

Past performance

Statements about past performance provides no guarantee or guidance as to future performance, including in respect of the price of Strike shares.

Future Statements

Statements contained in this presentation, including but not limited to those regarding the possible or assumed future costs, performance, dividends, returns, production levels or rates, oil and gas prices, reserve or resource potential, exploration drilling, potential growth of Strike Energy Limited, industry growth and any estimated company earnings are or may be forward looking statements.

Such statements relate to future events and expectations and as such involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties associated with oil, gas, geothermal and related businesses, many of which are outside the control of Strike Energy Limited, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results, actions and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this presentation, including, but not limited to: price fluctuations, actual demand, drilling and production results, reserve estimates, regulatory developments, project delays or advancements and approvals and costs estimates.

Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law and the Listing Rules of ASX Limited, Strike Energy Limited does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements in this presentation or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Competent person's statements

The information in this presentation that relates to resource estimates is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr A. Farley who holds a B.Sc in Geology and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr A. Farley is Manager Geoscience for the Group and has worked in the petroleum industry as a practicing geologist for over 17 years. Mr A. Farley has consented to the inclusion in this report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mr Tony Cortis (M.Sc. Geology) of Igesi Consulting has consented to the inclusion in this report of matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Mr Cortis has over 30 years of industry experience, 28 of which were with Shell International, and is a member of APEGA and the AAPG. He has extensive technical and delivery experience in all three Unconventional Resource play types: tight clastic, shale and coal bed reservoirs. He has actively worked on CBM projects in the Bowser Basin, the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin and in the Ordos Basin of China. He has also worked on numerous conventional clastic and carbonate plays worldwide.

Page 2

West Erregulla Update

On completion WE-2 will be the deepest well ever drilled onshore Australia

  • Significant conventional gas discovery in secondary target, Wagina sandstone.
  • Primary targets, the Kingia and High Cliff sandstones, are yet to be encountered and pre-drill best estimate (P50) is for a prospective resource of 916bcf (gross)1.
  • Strike geological model showing relationship between high-amplitude and hydrocarbon filled porosity is proving accurate.
  • Effective Permian reservoir found at depth.
  • WE-2currently drilling within the Irwin River Coal Measures.
  • WE-2is expected to finish drilling, logging and running production completion before rig release in early September.
  • Production flow testing to surface to follow shortly after rig release.

1. Cautionary Statement - The estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project(s) relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates are un-

Page 3

risked and have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable

hydrocarbons. The Prospective Resource estimate is as of 20 December 2018, as announced to ASX on 5 March 2019. STX interest is 50%.

West Erregulla the next in the fairway

Primary Target: Kingia High Cliff

  • A direct analogue to the Waitsia conventional gas field (891PJ).
  • Had a pre-drill 69% chance of successful discovery and development; correlation between amplitude and hydrocarbon filled porosity proving correct.
  • Structures statistically supported - structurally conformable amplitudes with QI and AVO support.

West Erregulla Primary Target (BCF)

Prospective Resource1

OGIIP

Kingia

High Cliff

Total

Low Estimate

Net to STX

142

162

303

(P90)

Gross

283

324

607

Best Estimate

Net to STX

227

231

458

(P50)

Gross

454

462

916

High Estimate

Net to STX

335

314

648

(P10)

Gross

670

627

1,296

If basin-ward conditions improve there is a possibility of a better than Waitsia outcome

1. The Prospective Resource estimates are as of 20 December 2018 (Kingia High Cliff), as announced to ASX on 5 March 2019. STX interest is 50%. The Prospective Resource estimates should be read in conjunction Page 4 with the cautionary statement on Page 3.

Conventional Gas Discovery - Wagina Sandstone

Fan

Base Wagina

RMS Amplitude

  • Discovery appears analogous to Beharra Springs which is only 9km from EP469 (West Erregulla).
  • Discovery has good reservoir development, is significantly over-pressured and is well defined on 3D seismic. Bright amplitudes corresponding to gas charged reservoir.
  • Seismic demonstrates geometries indicative of basin-floor fan or deltaic lobes with several distinct sinuous, shingled and incised feeder channels.
  • Seismic suggests even better section of the basal Wagina fan to the south of WE-2.
  • Conversion to Contingent Resource will require flow testing of the Wagina sandstone.
  • The pre-drill estimates for the Wagina conventional gas discovery remain an accurate reflection of the range of possible outcomes.

Wagina Conventional Gas - Prospective Resource (BCF)1

OGIIP

Net to STX

Gross

Low Estimate (P90)

77

154

Best Estimate (P50)

124

247

High Estimate (P10)

186

372

1. The Prospective Resource estimates are as of 20 December 2018 (basal Wagina), as announced to ASX on 5 March 2019. STX interest is 50%. The Prospective Resource estimates should be read in conjunction Page 5 with the cautionary statement on Page 3.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 02:06:04 UTC
