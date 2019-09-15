Log in
STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/13
0.26 AUD   +4.00%
09:52pSTRIKE ENERGY : 16-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (344 KB)
PU
09/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-09-2019 Cleansing Notice (126 KB)
PU
09/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-09-2019 Orica Debt Conversion & Appendix 3B (378 KB)
PU
Strike Energy : 16-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (344 KB)

09/15/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

16th September 2019

WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE

Highlights

  • Final casing string run to depth and cemented in place

Since the last update, Strike has successfully run the final 5-1/2" casing string in the West Erregulla 2 well. The casing was set at a depth of 5,090m and cemented in place, safely securing the exciting Kingia and High Cliff gas discoveries at West Erregulla.

Forward Plan

Given the excellent results seen to date and the quality of the Kingia gas discovery, the well is likely to be physically constrained with the flowrate from the Kingia alone. As such, Strike is preparing to perforate the well across the Kingia interval before running the completion assembly and 3-1/2" tubing string. Flow tests of the High Cliff and Wagina gas discoveries will be planned and prepared for in the near future.

Once the well is completed, the rig will be demobilised to allow the production flow test to be conducted.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in

EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

Investor & Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email: justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au

West Erregulla-2 Location and Amplitude Visualisations of stacked targets:

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 01:51:02 UTC
