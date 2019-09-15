Strike Energy : 16-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (344 KB)

ASX Announcement

WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE

Highlights

Final casing string run to depth and cemented in place

Since the last update, Strike has successfully run the final 5-1/2" casing string in the West Erregulla 2 well. The casing was set at a depth of 5,090m and cemented in place, safely securing the exciting Kingia and High Cliff gas discoveries at West Erregulla.

Forward Plan

Given the excellent results seen to date and the quality of the Kingia gas discovery, the well is likely to be physically constrained with the flowrate from the Kingia alone. As such, Strike is preparing to perforate the well across the Kingia interval before running the completion assembly and 3-1/2" tubing string. Flow tests of the High Cliff and Wagina gas discoveries will be planned and prepared for in the near future.

Once the well is completed, the rig will be demobilised to allow the production flow test to be conducted.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in

EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

West Erregulla-2 Location and Amplitude Visualisations of stacked targets: