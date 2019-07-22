Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/22
0.066 AUD   +4.76%
09:45pSTRIKE ENERGY : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls (259 KB)
PU
09:45pSTRIKE ENERGY : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3B (504 KB)
PU
07/16STRIKE ENERGY : 16-07-2019 Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form (2 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3B (504 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Strike Energy Limited

59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). Class of securities issued or to

be issued

Number of securities issued or tomaximumbe issuednumber(ifwhichknown)may beor issued

Principal terms of the securities fully paid ordinary shares (e.g. if options, exercise price and

expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

all respects from+the

issue date

with an existing

+

class of quoted

securities?

+

the

additional

securities do

If

+

not rank equally, please state:

the date from which they do

the

extent

to which

they

participate

for

the

next

dividend, (in

the

case

of a

trust, distribution) or interest

payment

the extent to which they do

not rank equally, other than in

relation to the next dividend,

distribution

or

interest

payment

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Is the entity an eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities, andthe complysubject withof issectionAppendix6i 3B resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Number of

without security holder approval under rule 7.1

withundersecurityrule 7.1A holder approval

executive and employees in accordance with the vesting of performance rights which were granted under FY18 Employee Share Incentive Plan. Shares issued to the Managing Director were approved at the 2018 AGM.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

withundersecurityrule 7.3, orholderanotherapprovalspecific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

under an exception in rule 7.2 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

(+securities thequoted+ securitieson ASXin sectionincluding2 if applicable)+

Rule 7.1 - 24,939,360 Rule 7.1A - 136,978,612

+

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 3

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

(+securities notthe quoted+ securitieson ASXin sectionincluding2 if applicable)+

trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

+

1,000,000

$0.15 (expiry 1 Jun 2020)

13,000,000

$0.15 (expiry 21 Aug 2020)

7,000,000

$0.15

(expiry 16 Nov 2020)

5,000,000

$0.15

(expiry 17 May 2021)

2,000,000

$0.12

(expiry 7 Apr 2020)

12,156,175

Milestone Option (expiry 31

1,091,250

Dec 2019)

$0.155(expiry 31 Dec 2020)

4,942,604

$0.103 (expiry 31 Dec 2019)

1,250,000

Performance Rights

Expiry 30 Oct 2019

2,500,000

Expiry N/A

3,517,605

Expiry 30 Sep 2021

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

required?

renounceable?

be offered + +offer relates+

entitlements

Not applicable

+

registers (or

subregisters) be

aggregated

for

calculating

entitlements?

relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 4

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

entitywill nothas besecuritysent holdersnew offerwho documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

acceptances or renunciations

or commission

broker to the issue

payableacceptancesto brokersor renunciationswho lodgeon behalf of security holders security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled andholderstheto participateterms entitleon exercise,option the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

applicable)

applicable)

entitlements through a

broker? in full

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 5

04/03/2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 01:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
09:45pSTRIKE ENERGY : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls (259 KB)
PU
09:45pSTRIKE ENERGY : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3B (504 KB)
PU
07/16STRIKE ENERGY : 16-07-2019 Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form (2 MB)
PU
07/15STRIKE ENERGY : 16-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (199 KB)
PU
07/05STRIKE ENERGY : 05-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (351 KB)
PU
06/03STRIKE ENERGY : 03-06-2019 West Erregulla 2 Press Release (135 KB)
PU
05/05STRIKE ENERGY : 06-05-2019 Waitsia & West Erregulla Geophysical Similarities (3 ..
PU
04/28STRIKE ENERGY : 29-04-2019 1Q19 Quarterly Activities Report & 5B (1 MB)
PU
04/22STRIKE ENERGY : 23-04-2019 FY16 R&D Appeal (137 KB)
PU
04/12STRIKE ENERGY : 12-04-2019 CBA Facility Extension (120 KB)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 102 M
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD-20.25%69
CNOOC LTD7.89%75 044
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.24%68 184
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.19%50 511
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.74%39 161
ANADARKO PETROLEUM67.38%36 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group