Strike Energy : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls (259 KB)

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Strike Energy Limited
ABN
59 078 012 745
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Stuart Nicholls
Date of last notice
11 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
|
Mr Nicholls is the trustee of The Nicholls
|
securities.
(including r g stered holder)
Family Trust, the registered holder of the
interest.
Date of change
22 July 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect:
455,434 ordinary fully paid shares
Direct:
2,000,000 unlisted options expiring 7 April
2020 and exercisable at $0.12
5,462,744 unlisted performance rights
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
Number acquired
689,655
Number disposed
Nil
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
Value/Considerat on
valuation
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Direct:
2,000,000 unlisted options expiring 7 April
|
|
1,145,089 Ordinary fully paid shares
|
4,773,089 unlisted performance rights
fully paid ordinary shares, under Employee
Nature of change
Exercise of 689,655 performance rights to
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Disclaimer
Strike Energy Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 01:44:09 UTC