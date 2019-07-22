Strike Energy : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls (259 KB)

Log in
Strike Energy : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls

07/22/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Strike Energy Limited

ABN

59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stuart Nicholls

Date of last notice

11 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mr Nicholls is the trustee of The Nicholls

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

securities.

(including r g stered holder)

Family Trust, the registered holder of the

interest.

Date of change

22 July 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect:

455,434 ordinary fully paid shares

Direct:

2,000,000 unlisted options expiring 7 April

2020 and exercisable at $0.12

5,462,744 unlisted performance rights

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

689,655

Number disposed

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Value/Considerat on

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct:

2,000,000 unlisted options expiring 7 April

2020 and exercisable at $0.12.

Indirect:

1,145,089 Ordinary fully paid shares

4,773,089 unlisted performance rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

fully paid ordinary shares, under Employee

Nature of change

Exercise of 689,655 performance rights to

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

Share Incentive Plan.

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 01:44:09 UTC
