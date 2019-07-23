Strike Energy : 24-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update – Initial Wagina Gas (358 KB)

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement 24th July 2019

WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE

INITIAL WAGINA GAS

Current Operations

Since the last update on the 5th of July, Strike has been drilling ahead at West Erregulla 2 on the second intermediate hole section (10-5/8" hole) with a current depth of 4,117m. The top of the Wagina formation was encountered at 4,102m. At 19:20hrs on the 23rd of July 2019 at 4,111m, a drilling break saw the rate of penetration (ROP) increase to 35m/hr, coinciding with clean porous sandstone which was recovered over the shakers. As this occurred, significant high-pressure gas began rising within the mud system with over 98% C1 recorded with no fluorescence. Since this time, material gas has been coming to surface, flowing sufficiently to light the flare on the rig.

The consistent gas flowing to surface has prevented further drilling operations and currently Strike has only penetrated 8m of the Wagina described above. These results are in line with pre-drill modelling.

At this stage, Strike does not have sufficient information on pressures, permeability, flow rates or porosity to fully evaluate the interval until it runs the required wireline logs for formal evaluation of these initial results.