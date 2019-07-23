Strike Energy : 24-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update – Initial Wagina Gas (358 KB)

Log in
STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/23
0.064 AUD   -3.03%
10:25pSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update – Initial Wagina Gas (358 KB)
PU
07/22STRIKE ENERGY : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3Y Stuart Nicholls (259 KB)
PU
07/22STRIKE ENERGY : 23-07-2019 Appendix 3B (504 KB)
PU
Strike Energy : 24-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update – Initial Wagina Gas

07/23/2019

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

24th July 2019

WEST ERREGULLA-2 UPDATE

INITIAL WAGINA GAS

Current Operations

Since the last update on the 5th of July, Strike has been drilling ahead at West Erregulla 2 on the second intermediate hole section (10-5/8" hole) with a current depth of 4,117m. The top of the Wagina formation was encountered at 4,102m. At 19:20hrs on the 23rd of July 2019 at 4,111m, a drilling break saw the rate of penetration (ROP) increase to 35m/hr, coinciding with clean porous sandstone which was recovered over the shakers. As this occurred, significant high-pressure gas began rising within the mud system with over 98% C1 recorded with no fluorescence. Since this time, material gas has been coming to surface, flowing sufficiently to light the flare on the rig.

The consistent gas flowing to surface has prevented further drilling operations and currently Strike has only penetrated 8m of the Wagina described above. These results are in line with pre-drill modelling.

At this stage, Strike does not have sufficient information on pressures, permeability, flow rates or porosity to fully evaluate the interval until it runs the required wireline logs for formal evaluation of these initial results.

Forward Plan

Strike will re-balance the well via increasing the weight in the mud system in order to subdue the productive formation. Once this has been established and it is safe to drill on, Strike will then drill the second intermediate section to TD at approximately 4,230m, then pull out and run wireline logs over the entire section.

West Erregulla-2

Sustained gas at West Erregulla

West Erregulla-2 is being drilled in EP 469 which is adjacent to and targeting analogous Permian gas sands of a similar

size and nature as the Waitsia gas discovery. The well will be drilled to a planned total depth of 5,200m and penetrate two additional independent reservoir targets. These include a conventional gas target in the basal Wagina sandstone and the primary gas sand sequence in the Kingia High Cliff.

Strike Energy Limited (Strike - ASX: STX) is the operator and the holder of a 50% joint venture interest in

EP469, and Warrego Energy (ASX: WGO) the holder of the other 50% joint venture interest.

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Investor & Media Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Justin Ferravant

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Phone: +61 432 587 808

Phone: +61 8 7099 7483

email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

email: justin.ferravant@strikeenergy.com.au

West Erregulla-2 Location and Amplitude Visualisations of stacked targets:

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 02:24:09 UTC
