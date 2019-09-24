Strike Energy : 25-09-2019 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Neville Power (150 KB)

Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity Strike Energy Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Neville Joseph Power
Date of appointment
25 September 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Ordinary shares 10,612,885
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Number & class of Securities
Neville Joseph Power
Ashglen Developments Pty Ltd ATF Ashglen Trust. Power Invest Pty Ltd ATF Power Family Super Fund. Myube Investments Pty Ltd ATF Myube Trust.
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
Disclaimer
