Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Strike Energy Ltd    STX   AU000000STX7

STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
0.25 AUD   -7.41%
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 Corporate Governance Statement (192 KB)
PU
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 June 2019 Annual Report (3 MB)
PU
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 Appendix 4G (130 KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strike Energy : 25-09-2019 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Neville Power (150 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Strike Energy Limited

ABN

59 078 012 745

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Neville Joseph Power

Date of appointment

25 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Ordinary shares 10,612,885

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Neville Joseph Power

Ashglen Developments Pty Ltd ATF Ashglen Trust. Power Invest Pty Ltd ATF Power Family Super Fund. Myube Investments Pty Ltd ATF Myube Trust.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on STRIKE ENERGY LTD
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 Corporate Governance Statement (192 KB)
PU
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 June 2019 Annual Report (3 MB)
PU
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 Appendix 4G (130 KB)
PU
09/23STRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Completion (291 KB)
PU
09/15STRIKE ENERGY : 16-09-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (344 KB)
PU
09/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-09-2019 Cleansing Notice (126 KB)
PU
09/13STRIKE ENERGY : 13-09-2019 Orica Debt Conversion & Appendix 3B (378 KB)
PU
09/12STRIKE ENERGY : 12-09-2019 Good Oil Conference Presentation (2 MB)
PU
09/10STRIKE ENERGY : 11-09-2019 Appendix 3B (298 KB)
PU
09/10STRIKE ENERGY : 11-09-2019 Cleansing Notice (143 KB)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 393 M
Chart STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Strike Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRIKE ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Nicholls Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
John Poynton Chairman
Justin Ferravant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jody Rowe Non-Executive Director
Andrew John Seaton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRIKE ENERGY LTD229.11%288
CNOOC LTD2.63%70 732
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.48%66 808
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.12%46 504
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-25.55%40 699
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.66%32 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group