Strike Energy : 25-09-2019 Appointment of Nev Power to Board of Directors (141 KB)

STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
0.25 AUD   -7.41%
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 Corporate Governance Statement (192 KB)
PU
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 June 2019 Annual Report (3 MB)
PU
04:17aSTRIKE ENERGY : 24-09-2019 Appendix 4G (130 KB)
PU
Strike Energy : 25-09-2019 Appointment of Nev Power to Board of Directors

09/24/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

ASX Announcement

The Company Announcement Officer ASX Ltd via electronic lodgement

25th September 2019

APPOINTMENT OF MR NEVILLE POWER TO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Strike Energy Limited ("Strike" - ASX: STX) is pleased to announce that Mr Neville (Nev) Power has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the company. This appointment is effective 25th September 2019.

Strike Chairman, Mr John Poynton AO commented, "Mr Power is a globally-recognised, senior business executive. He has a distinguished track record of converting strategically important resources into industry leading, highly profitable businesses. Mr Power brings to Strike substantial recent experience from his role as CEO of Fortescue Metals Group in management and leadership of large and complex publicly listed companies and has overseen the delivery of major Western Australian infrastructure projects. His expertise will be highly valuable as Strike begins commercialising its major gas discovery in the Perth Basin. We are delighted to have Mr Power joining the Strike team at this time."

Mr Power commented, "I am pleased to be joining the Strike Board of Directors at a time where the company is about to embark on a very exciting journey. Strike's strategic land position in the Perth Basin and operatorship of the West Erregulla gas fields provides a foundation to becoming a major influencer in Australian gas markets. I look forward to working with both the Board and Management in developing a strategy which can see Strike realise its full value and establish a new highly competitive gas supplier in WA."

Mr Power is currently the Chairman of both Perth Airport and the Foundation for the WA Museum.

From 2011 to 2018, Mr Power held the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, one of the world's largest, lowest cost producers of iron ore, recognised for its unique culture, innovation and world class infrastructure and mining assets in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

During his tenure, Fortescue more than quadrupled its production to over 170 million tonnes per annum and positioned itself as the lowest cost supplier of seaborne iron ore to China.

Before joining Fortescue, Mr Power held Chief Executive positions at Thiess and the Smorgon Steel Group adding to his extensive background in the mining, steel and construction industries. He commenced his career with Mount Isa Mines Ltd as a fitter and turner prior to completing his tertiary qualifications and held a number of management positions across the company's gold, coal and base metal operations.

Mr Power became a White Ribbon Ambassador in 2015 to influence, educate and show leadership on the issue of family and domestic violence in workplaces and the wider community and in 2016, he was named WA Business Leader of the Year.

Mr Power also has a long history in agribusiness and aviation holding both fixed wing and helicopter commercial pilot licenses. He is a passionate advocate for the development of northern Australia and for its communities to reach their full potential.

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745

P: +61 8 7099 7464

1/31-35 George St, Thebarton. South Australia 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

E: strike@strikeenergy.com.au

Mr Power is a Fellow of both Engineers Australia and The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is an INSEAD graduate and holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Master of Business Administration.

Mr Power was raised on a grazing property in western Queensland and continues to run the family cattle business. He is married with three adult sons.

The Company has agreed to grant Mr Power 6 million options to subscribe for fully paid ordinary shares, each with an exercise price of $0.35 and a 3-year exercise period. The grant of the options is subject to shareholder approval and to his re-election as a director at the upcoming AGM.

Investor Contacts

Stuart Nicholls

Managing Director & CEO

email: stuart.nicholls@strikeenergy.com.au

Media Inquiries

Paul Ryan

Citadel-MAGNUS

Phone: 0409 296 511

Email: pryan@citadelmagnus.com

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:42:05 UTC
