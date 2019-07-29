Log in
STRIKE ENERGY LTD

(STX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/29
0.125 AUD   -3.85%
07/28STRIKE ENERGY : 29-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update (351 KB)
PU
07/25STRIKE ENERGY : 25-07-2019 Appendix 3Y John Poynton (180 KB)
PU
07/23STRIKE ENERGY : 24-07-2019 West Erregulla 2 Update – Initial Wagina Gas (358 KB)
PU
Strike Energy : 30-07-2019 Trading Halt (129 KB)

07/29/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

ASX Announcement

30 July 2019

TRADING HALT REQUEST

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) requests an immediate trading halt in its securities, pending an announcement relating to the West Erregulla-2 well results.

The Company anticipates making the above noted announcement prior to the commencement of trading on 1 August 2019. The trading halt should remain in place until the earlier of commencement of trading on 1 August 2019 or when the announcement referenced above is made.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Justin Ferravant

Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Strike Energy Limited ABN 59 078 012 745 P: +61 8 7099 7400 1/31-35 George Street, Thebarton SA 5031

www.strikeenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Strike Energy Limited published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 02:49:01 UTC
